Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Full Fight Card, Date, Schedule & Live Stream Details

Boxing fans around the globe are up for a treat on August 20, as world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk defends his titles against Anthony Joshua. Ukraine’s Usyk claimed the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles after defeating British boxer Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year. Usyk memorably got over the disadvantages in height, reach, and weight to win the heavyweight bout by unanimous decision.

Since their last fight, Usyk, a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion has helped the Ukrainian army to defend themselves against the Russian invasion. After being given special permission to defend his world titles, the 35-year-old is determined to defeat the former two-time world heavyweight champion on Saturday night. Having said that, here’s a look at the full fight card for the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 pay-per-view (PPV) which also features many other exciting boxing bouts.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Full Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk- for WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles (Main Event)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique– final eliminator for WBC light heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang – final eliminator for IBF heavyweight title

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera; Cruiserweight

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Nova; Super bantamweight

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, Time, and Venue

Date: Saturday, August 20 in UK / Sunday, August 21 in India

Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 PPV?

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 PPV will be telecasted on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Live streaming details for the PPV in India is yet to be released.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: What has been said so far?

During the news conference for the PPV event in London, earlier in June, Anthony Joshua admitted that he is desperate to win his title back. As per AP, Joshua said, “What happened then is in the past, I don’t really live in the past, I’m just present. I’ll be looking to be competing round-by-round and if I follow my As, Bs and Cs, it should lead me to KO. Let me get in there and do my job, that’s my priority. I’m definitely hungry, definitely desperate but how I perform will speak volumes to the masses.”

At the same time, Usyk was spotted wearing a blue and yellow T-shirt representing the colours of Ukraine and said, “I’m not fighting for money or the recognition. The only thing I’m on my way to is to save my soul. Everything else that is happening to me is just life.”