Anurag Thakur Outlines Key For Sports' Success In India: 'Adopt Nationwide Thinking'

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has insisted that if sports are to succeed in India, then the states and the centre must come together to create policies, infrastructure and strategies in unison with an aim of progress. The 47-year-old believes that the states should no longer work alone, and instead adopt 'nationwide thinking' instead of 'regional.'

Anurag Thakur outlines key for sports' success in India

While speaking to the media on Friday, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur said, "If states and centre create policies, infrastructure, organise events, competitions with the spirit of Team India, sports and players will get a chance to progress. That is why nationwide thinking must be adopted instead of regional." His comments came while attending the inauguration of the two-day National Conference of Ministers of Sports of States and Union Territories in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The 47-year-old also gave insight on the actions that the authorities will take to devote more time and money to sports by adding, "Work will be done on bringing accountability and transparency to sports organisations. Also, we will work on how court cases can be reduced in future and more time and money be devoted to sports."

Thakur then also went on to give some insight on how talent would be discovered in the country by adding, "Players will also get to showcase their talent. There will be a talent hunt and players will also get a chance to progress." The Union Minister of Sports then concluded his comments by once again urging everyone present at the National Conference to unite and help India reach the position of the top 10 nations in the world.

"There are several common issues that all states face when trying to develop sports and there are some common solutions that can be found through deliberations. I urge each one of you to actively participate in this forum and work in a unified manner to help India attain the position of being the Top 10 sporting nations in the world," Thakur said.

It is pertinent to note that the performances of Indian athletes have improved significantly recently in competitions like the Olympics, which is often seen as the benchmark in deciding the progress of a country in sports. Last year, India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, their highest number in history.