Apolo Ohno Net Worth: What Does The Retired Short Track Speed Skater Do Now?

Eight-time Winter Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno has packed an awful lot in his 38 years so far. Apart from being the face of short track skating in the US, Ohno has become a successful entrepreneur as well as a mainstream TV star. Aside from wanting to know about the Apolo Ohno net worth, some netizens were curious to know, what does Apolo Ohno do now?

Apolo Ohno net worth: Apolo Ohno career earnings through speed skating

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Apolo Ohno net worth is an estimated $10m. During his career as an Olympic athlete, Ohno won eight medals, including two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Apolo Ohno career earnings received a massive boost as the Olympic legend also won 21 World Championship medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze. In 2007, while balancing his track career, Ohno competed and won the reality TV show 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Apolo Ohno net worth: Apolo Ohno career earnings in mainstream TV and as an entrepreneur

Ohno admitted that he found the transition from an athletic life to a civilian 'difficult' after he hung up his skates following the Olympic Games Vancouver 2010. However, America's most decorated Winter Olympian has continued to make headlines through his work in philanthropy and as a public figure. Ohno played host to the popular TV game show 'Minute To Win It' during the 2013-14 season.

Apolo Ohno net worth: What does Apolo Ohno do now?

Apolo Ohno's career earnings were further boosted when the retired Olympian served as a commentator for NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi as well as the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Ohno continues to work with NBC and has expressed his entrepreneurial appetite for technology and helping athletes who suffer from mental health issues. Ohno also released his own book, 'Zero Regrets: Be Greater Than Yesterday' in 2010.

Apolo Ohno injury in 2002

Back in 2002, a 19-year-old Apolo Ohno suffered a horrendous injury when he found himself sliding back-first into the sideboards. Ohno's left leg was sliced open but he still managed to swing his injured leg over the finish line and complete the race. The gash in his leg was caused by his own razor-sharp skates and Ohno needed six stitches on his left thigh.

Apolo Ohno girlfriend Bianca Stam

Bianco Stam and Apolo Ohno usually upload pictures of themselves together on social media to showcase their affection for each other. According to reports, Bianca Stam is an actress and model who has done most of her work in Asia. The couple has a young puppy named Sesame Mochi Ohno.

