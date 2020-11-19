ARI Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Full NFL Game Preview

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle in an all-important clash for the Cardinals in Week 11. A win in Seattle, in what will be their fifth victory there in the last six seasons will offer them an opportunity to take control of the NFC West standings. The ARI vs SS live match will take place on Friday, November 20 from 6:50 AM IST.

Fans can play the ARI vs SS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our ARI vs SS Dream11 prediction, ARI vs SS Dream11 team and ARI vs SS top picks for the encounter.

We look forward to the next day.

We look forward to the next challenge.

We're going to keep moving forward. #GoHawks x #AZvsSEA pic.twitter.com/3ifCRHEeAc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 19, 2020

Also Read: The Latest: NFL Backloads Schedule On Fall Masters Sunday

ARI vs SS Dream11 prediction and preview

The Arizona Cardinals (6-3) come into the ARI vs SS live encounter on the back of a morale-boosting 32-30 win against the Buffalo Bills. The Cardinals are currently at the top of the NFC West standings, with a 0.667 winning percentage. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins starred against the Buffalo Bills, and the duo will once again be expected to make their mark in the all-important clash.

Sorry, that was confusing.



We’re 11-11-0 when the game is in Seattle and 10-10-1 when the game is in Arizona. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 19, 2020

Also Read: NFL Assembles All-Black Officiating Crew For First Time

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on the other hand are placed third in the group, with a 0.667 winning percentage as well. They come into the game after having lost 16-23 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to avoid losing three games in a row for the first time since 2011.

ARI vs SS live: Probable lineups

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, Maxx Williams, Zane Gonzalez

Seattle Seahawks: Russel Wilson, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Greg Olsen, Jason Myers

Image Credits: All NFL Teams To Enter Intensive COVID-19 Protocol Saturday

ARI vs SS Dream11 team

Here is the ARI vs SS Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: DeAndre Hopkins

Vice-Captain: Russel Wilson

Quarterback: Russel Wilson

Running Back: Kenyan Drake, Chris Carson

Wide Receiver: David Moore, Christian Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins

Tight End: Greg Olsen, Maxx Williams

Defence: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner

ARI vs SS Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the ARI vs SS Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Arizona Cardinals: Kenyan Drake, DeAndre Hopkins

Seattle Seahawks: Russel Wilson, Greg Olsen

Also Read: With Limited Fans, NFL Home Teams On Pace For Losing Record

ARI vs SS match prediction

According to our ARI vs SS match prediction, Arizona Cardinals are the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above ARI vs SS Dream11 match prediction, ARI vs SS Dream11 team and ARI vs SS top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARI vs SS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arizona Cardinals Instagram, Seattle Seahawks Instagram