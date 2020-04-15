Arizona Governor Keen On State Hosting MLB Season With All 30 Teams At 'right Time'

The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in sporting action all across the globe being cancelled or suspended as a precaution against the spread of the deadly virus. The MLB 2020 season was slated to begin on March 26, was postponed until April 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to be delayed further with reports suggesting that the MLB season could be postponed until the Memorial Day weekend. However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is looking at the possibility of kickstarting all MLB fixtures in Arizona and this is something that the state government has obliged to do so.

Also Read: New York Yankees Top Forbes' List Of Richest MLB Clubs

MLB Update on season: Arizona ready to host all MLB games if given permission by health officials

Arizona state governor Doug Ducey has said that his state is ready to host all MLB 2020 season games if given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials. The Rob Manfred led-MLB and the MLBPA were reportedly in discussions over beginning the baseball season in Arizona, where a majority of the franchises have their spring training facilities. The Arizona governor added that he had discussions with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and said that while Arizona is open to the logistical challenges of hosting all MLB games in the state, it wouldn't move forward with the idea if the situation was inappropriate for public health. Phoenix, the capital city of Arizona hosts 10 spring training facilities, Chase Field, Phoenix Municipal Stadium and Brazell Field at the Grand Canyon University.

Also Read: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces Senior Staff Pay Cut By 35%, Pays All Staff Through May

MLB Update on season: Florida express interest in hosting MLB games

While Arizona is Rob Manfred MLB's favoured destination to begin the baseball season, Florida have also expressed interest in hosting the MLB season. Like Arizona, Florida also boasts similar facilities and could be a potential destination with governor Ron DeSantis deeming sports as an 'essential business' for the state. Many teams have their spring training facilities in Florida but they are far more spread out than in Arizona. Having all teams in one place will reduce the need for travel for MLB teams, many of which are in cities that are hotspots for the virus.

Also Read: Players, Managers Intrigued By MLB's All-Arizona Option

MLB statement on @GovRonDeSantis declaring sports as “essential business:” pic.twitter.com/GaqX8UAhLb — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 15, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus US: MLB, MLBPA To Consider Starting 2020 Season With All Games In Arizona