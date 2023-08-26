Arsenal Offers Fitting Tribute To Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt During Half-time | WATCH

The whole Wrestling universe and fans were left devastated when they learned about WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) wrestler Bray Wyatt, who left the world after suffering a heart attack. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared the news of his demise with the fans on his official 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) handle. Big names from the WWE community, including John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, Ric Flair and many more shared their condolences via social media.

Bray Wyatt last featured in a WWE professional match in February 2023

There were rumours of Bray Wyatt returning to the professional ring soon

Bray Wyatt left the world at the age of 36 years

Premier League club Arsenal pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

During the half-time Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League 2023 match, Arsenal paid tribute to a WWE wrestler, Bray Wyatt, at the Emirates Stadium in London. The whole crowd was able to hear the theme song, 'Live in Fear' of Wyatt, the song by which he used to make his entrance in WWE shows to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the fallen WWE wrestler.

Arsenal with a tribute to Bray Wyatt at half time today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMXbZjbluP — B.B. 💥 (@BB_NinetyFive) August 26, 2023

Friday Night SmackDown paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown was a tribute show for wrestlers Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt had the WWE superstars coming together to the stage for a 10-bell salute for them. The show had promos and videos featuring Wyatt and also featured the tweets of other eminent wrestlers who paid tribute to Wyatt. Cody Rhodes had a humble promo for Terry Funk and also spoke on Bray.

The show went further with LA Knight cutting a passionate promo for Wyatt since he was his final opponent. He then fought against Finn Balor and won it, with the show ending by giving a fitting tribute to the former WWE Champion.