Asian Games 2022: 20 cuts and 26 stitches later, Aarathy Kasturi Raj rises to win medal

Things looked gloomy for Aarathy Kasturi Raj after a nasty fall in May that required 26 stitches to treat more than 20 cuts, including few deep ones on her forehead.

But, with her physician mother by her side, the Indian roller skater recovered in time to win a historic bronze medal at the Asian Games. Her goal achieved, Aarathy, who has completed her MBBS, will rejoin her mother in running the hospital they own.

Aarathy suffered the injury during training exactly four months before the start of the continental showpiece.

The 29-year-old said it was scary but she took the injury in her stride and recovered quickly after rehabilitation with her physician mother taking care of her.

"I had a scary incident on May 26 this year and I had 26 stitches. There were deep cuts on my forehead," Aarathy told PTI after playing a part in the bronze medal win in the women's 3000m team relay.

"I started training on the bike, did rehab." Daughter of a businessman father C Kasturi Raj and gynecologist mother Mala Raj in Chennai, Aarathy took to skating at the age of seven and after frequent falls, numerous bruises, and bleeding, she is now an Asian Games medallist.

"It's a dream come true moment, I took to this sport at the age of seven and since then, it has been my passion.

"My parents wanted me to play some sport and my mom was the one who was behind this," said Aarathy.

Having competed in several national and international events, Aarthy has won more than 100 medals. She was also ranked world number five.

Asked why she took up a sport which can injure her often, she said, "Every sport involves some risks of getting injured. It is part and parcel of sport." Following in her mother's footsteps, she has completed MBBS from SRM Medical College in Chennai, and has also done Masters in Clinical Embryology.

"My mother runs a hospital and I have joined there. I have taken a break for the Asian Games. I will join after I reach home," said Aarathy.

"It is difficult at times to divide time between studies and my sport but I was able to manage it with support from my family and my husband," she said.

Aarathy trains at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

"I trained for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Before the Asian Games, we took special permission to train longer there." Aarathy married Tamil Nadu cricketer Sandeep Warrier in 2019 and she said he is her "best supporter".

"I am continuing my passion and he has not told me anything to change it after marriage. He is very supportive." Talking about the bronze medal in Hangzhou, she said, "Skating for 22 years has obviously paid off. I'm very happy about the younger players who have come into the team. They did a good job and kept calm.

"Sadly, roller skating is not an Olympic sport. But winning bronze will definitely open up a lot of opportunities for the players because skating is not on the priority list in India."

