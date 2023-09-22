Asian Games 2023: Here's A Complete Schedule Of Indian Contingent On September 22

Ahead of the much-anticipated opening ceremony and the official underway of the XIX Asian Games 2023, the action in some events has already kicked-off. After an eventful Thursday, where from cricket to football so much was on display, Friday promises to be equally enthralling. Let's take a peek at what's in store for today.

3 things you need to know

The Asian Games 2023 will officially begin on September 23

Cricket, football and volleyball events commenced on September 19

A total of 655 athletes will compete in 41 disciplines

Indian contention today

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the Indian contention will be present in varied forms. It is a big day for the Indian paddlers today as both Men's and Women's Table Tennis teams will be in action. Aside from Ping Pong, there is Modern Pentathlon which will commence the day for India, followed by some Sailing action, scheduled to start from 8:30 AM onwards. Afterwards, the attention will shift to Volleyball, where the Men's team will take on Chinese Taipei. The Volleyball team would be oozing with confidence after a splendid show against Korea, it will be intriguing to witness what they will bring to the table today. The live-action will begin from 12 PM onwards. Moving from volley, the final action of the day as far as India is concerned will be the Rowing semifinals. It will begin from 1 PM IST onwards.

Asian Games 2023 schedule: Friday, 22nd September 2023

Table Tennis- Group Stage

Men's Team vs. Yemen (8:30 AM IST Onwards)

Men's Team vs. Singapore (3:30 PM IST Onwards)

Women's Team vs. Singapore (1:30 PM IST Onwards)

Modern Pentathlon- 8:05 AM IST Onwards

Sailing- 8:30 AM IST Onwards

Volleyball- Classification Stage

India vs. Chinese Taipei (12 PM IST Onwards)

Rowing semifinals (1 PM IST Onwards)

While the Indian participation is limited to the aforementioned areas, much more is in store if we broaden the horizon. Here's the entire schedule of the day.

