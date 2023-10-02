Last Updated:

Asian Games Day 9 Highlights: Indian Sprinters Shine In Women's Steeplechase

Asian Games Day 9 live updates: The campaign till now has been nothing short of phenomenal and in the quest to breach the eminent 100 medals mark, Team India will once put contention across different disciplines today. Grab hold of the Asian Games Day 9 all-day converge here at republicworld.com. Get all the Asian Games live updates instantly. Keep watching the space.

Prateek Arya
18:47 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Tejaswin Shankar extends lead in Men's Decathlon

Indian sprinter Tejaswin Shankar has extended his lead in the Men's Decathlon event and is currently sitting at the top with 250 points.

18:20 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: India wins silver in 4X400 Mixed Relay Finals

India wins silver in 4X400 Mixed Relay Finals in the 2022 Asian Games. 

18:15 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 Live Updates: Ancy Sojan wins silver in women's long jump

Indian long jumper Ancy Sojan wins silver in women's long jump with a jump of 6.63m. 

17:32 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Amlan Borgohain finishes sixth in Men’s 200m Final

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain finishes sixth in Men’s 200m Final of the 2022 Asian Games. 

17:02 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Women’s 3000m Steeple Chase Final

Priti and Parul Chaudhary wins silver and bronze medal at the Women’s 3000m Steeple Chase Final in the 2023 Asian Games. 

17:02 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: India's Bridge results

Men’s team with 278.93 points finish at Rank- 2

Women’s team with 106.83 points finish at Rank- 7

Mixed team finish at 234.37 points at Rank-5

16:18 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Archery results 1/8 Elimination

Recurve Women’s 1/8 Elimination: Bhajan Kaur loses to South Korea’s An San by 3-7

Recurve Men’s 1/8 Elimination: Atanu Das win against Robert Nam of Tajikistan by 7-1

Recurve Men’s 1/8 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara win against Bangladesh’s Mohammad Hakim Ahmed by 6-5 in a shootout. 

16:18 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Archery results 1/16 Elimination

Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Ankita Bhakat lost to Rezza Octavia of Indonesia by 5-6.

Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Atanu Das beat Malaysia’s Bin Mohamad by 6-4

Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara win against Bhutan’s by Lam Dorji

15:22 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Indian Basketball team lose to North Korea

Indian women's Basketball team has lost against Basketball in Men's Basketball by 57-96 in quarterfinals.

15:22 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Sourav Ghosal wins in Men's Squash

Sourav Ghosal wins in the Men's Squash event at the 2022 Asian Games as he defeats Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi by 11-4, 11-4, 11-6.

15:16 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Chinese Taipei stops Indian women's Kabaddi team to a draw

The Chinese Taipei has stopped India to a draw as the match is tied at 34 points in Women's Kabaddi. 

14:46 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: India thrash Bangladesh

Men's Hockey team thrash Bangladesh 12-0. Advances to the semi final.

14:27 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Hockey update

India pull off another thrashing in Men's hockey. India are 9-0 up over Bangladesh in the 4th quarter.

11:35 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: 3rd Bronze of the day

BRONZE MEDAL ALERT! SUTIRTHA-AYHIKA LOSE TO CHA-PAK 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11

Eight matchpoints and done... The Mukherjees take it to seven games, but in the end, it will only be a bronze medal for the Indians.

10:21 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Squash update

2-0 to Anahat and Abhay as India romps home 11-5, 11-6. Thailand perishes in 9 minutes.

09:24 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Tejaswin finishes 5th in Shot Put

Tejaswin’s last attempt is a 12.88m throw. He finishes fifth in shot put and he is also currently fifth on the overall standings.

Here’s how things look after shot put.

08:16 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: MEN’S 400M HURDLES

Another QAT-IND finish! Yashas Palaksha’s (49.61) performance earns him a ‘Q’ with a second-place finish. With a 49.44s finish, Qatar’s Hemeida Bassem also qualifies directly for the final.

07:35 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Another Bronze

Men's Skating team has also attained Bronze in 3000m relay category.

07:17 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 October 2 live updates: Early Glory for India

In women’s speed skating 3000m relay, India bags the bronze medal.

06:55 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 October 2 live updates: Tejaswin Shankar starts off well

Tejaswin comes fourth in the 100m race with a PB/SB showing of 11.12. Japan’s Yuma Maruyama tops with 870 points (10.96). No. 2 Chinese Taipei’s Chen-Yu Wang has 847 points (11.06). In the third place, we have another Japanese in Shun Taue with 843 points (11.08).

06:55 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 October 2 live updates: India's Schedule Today

Here's the schedule of India on Day 9

6:30 AM onwards    

Athletics - Decathlon    
Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM onwards    
Athletics - Men's High Jump Qualification    
Jesse Sandesh/Anil Kushare 

7:00 AM    Equestrian    
Eventing (show jumping final) - Team and Individual
      
7:17 AM onwards    
Athletics -Men's 800m heats     
Krishan Kumar/Md Afsal 

7:40 AM     
Men's Canoe Single 1000m Final    Niraj Kumar

7:45 AM onwards    
Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles Heat    
Tamilsaran/Yashas Palaksha 

8:10 AM onwards    
Athletics - Women's 400m Hurdles Heats     
Vithya Ramraj/Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi

8:20 AM    
Women's Canoe Double 500m Final     

8:25 AM    
Women's Kayak Double 500m Final     

8:50 AM    
Badminton - Mixed Doubles    
SP Krishna Prasad/T Crasto

9:15 AM    
Canoe/Kayaking  - Men's Canoe Double 500m Final     

10:15 AM    
Table Tennis - Women's Doubles Semi-Final    
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee 

10:50 AM    
Badminton - Mixed Doubles     
Rohan Kapoor/SR Nelakurthi

11:30 AM        
Badminton - Men's Singles    
Kidambi Srikanth 

11:30 AM onwards    
Kurash - Semi-Final Bouts (If Qualified)    
Yash Chauhan and Jyoti Tokas 

12:15 PM    
Badminton - Men's Doubles    
Kapila D and Ramachan Madathil 

12:50 PM        
Badminton - Men's Doubles 
Sathwik Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

1:15 PM    
Hockey - Men's Hockey  
India Vs. Bangladesh    

1:30 PM    
Basketball - Women's Basketball 
India Vs. DPR Korea    

1:30 PM    
Kabaddi- Women's Kabaddi Group Match  
India Vs.Chinese Taipei    

3:30 PM    
Squash - Men's Singles    
Saurav Ghoshal

4:00 PM    
Table Tennis - Women's Doubles Final (If Qualified)    
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee 

4:30 PM    
Athletics - Women's Pole Vault Final    
Pavithra

4:30 PM    
Diving - Men's 1m Springboard Diving     
London Singh 

4:40 PM        
Women's Long Jump    
Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan 

4:50 PM        
3000m Women Steeplechase    
Parul Chaudhary/Priti 

5:25 PM        
Men's 200m    
Amlan Borgohain

6:10 PM        
4x400m - Mixed Relay

 

06:55 IST, October 2nd 2023
Asian Games Day 9 live updates: Medal's Tally

India are fourth on the Medals Tally with 13 Gold, 21 Silver, and 19 Bronze medals.

 

06:55 IST, October 2nd 2023
Welcome to Day 9 of the 19th Asian Games

Good morning folks!! After winning 15 medals on Day 8, India are past the 50 medals mark. It would be exorbitant if Team India betters the performance of yesterday, but the glory is set to arrive anyhow. An eventful day is in the awaits as action from Athletics to hockey field will be emanted. Many more medals are about to come. Thus, with all to look forward to let's wait and watch what the day has in store for Indian contentingent in Hangzhou.

