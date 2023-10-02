Asian Games Day 9 Highlights: Indian Sprinters Shine In Women's Steeplechase

Quick links:
Image: ANI/X
Indian sprinter Tejaswin Shankar has extended his lead in the Men's Decathlon event and is currently sitting at the top with 250 points.
India wins silver in 4X400 Mixed Relay Finals in the 2022 Asian Games.
Indian long jumper Ancy Sojan wins silver in women's long jump with a jump of 6.63m.
Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain finishes sixth in Men’s 200m Final of the 2022 Asian Games.
Priti and Parul Chaudhary wins silver and bronze medal at the Women’s 3000m Steeple Chase Final in the 2023 Asian Games.
Men’s team with 278.93 points finish at Rank- 2
Women’s team with 106.83 points finish at Rank- 7
Mixed team finish at 234.37 points at Rank-5
Recurve Women’s 1/8 Elimination: Bhajan Kaur loses to South Korea’s An San by 3-7
Recurve Men’s 1/8 Elimination: Atanu Das win against Robert Nam of Tajikistan by 7-1
Recurve Men’s 1/8 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara win against Bangladesh’s Mohammad Hakim Ahmed by 6-5 in a shootout.
Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Ankita Bhakat lost to Rezza Octavia of Indonesia by 5-6.
Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Atanu Das beat Malaysia’s Bin Mohamad by 6-4
Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara win against Bhutan’s by Lam Dorji
Indian women's Basketball team has lost against Basketball in Men's Basketball by 57-96 in quarterfinals.
Sourav Ghosal wins in the Men's Squash event at the 2022 Asian Games as he defeats Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi by 11-4, 11-4, 11-6.
The Chinese Taipei has stopped India to a draw as the match is tied at 34 points in Women's Kabaddi.
Men's Hockey team thrash Bangladesh 12-0. Advances to the semi final.
India pull off another thrashing in Men's hockey. India are 9-0 up over Bangladesh in the 4th quarter.
BRONZE MEDAL ALERT! SUTIRTHA-AYHIKA LOSE TO CHA-PAK 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11
Eight matchpoints and done... The Mukherjees take it to seven games, but in the end, it will only be a bronze medal for the Indians.
2-0 to Anahat and Abhay as India romps home 11-5, 11-6. Thailand perishes in 9 minutes.
Tejaswin’s last attempt is a 12.88m throw. He finishes fifth in shot put and he is also currently fifth on the overall standings.
Here’s how things look after shot put.
Another QAT-IND finish! Yashas Palaksha’s (49.61) performance earns him a ‘Q’ with a second-place finish. With a 49.44s finish, Qatar’s Hemeida Bassem also qualifies directly for the final.
Men's Skating team has also attained Bronze in 3000m relay category.
In women’s speed skating 3000m relay, India bags the bronze medal.
Tejaswin comes fourth in the 100m race with a PB/SB showing of 11.12. Japan’s Yuma Maruyama tops with 870 points (10.96). No. 2 Chinese Taipei’s Chen-Yu Wang has 847 points (11.06). In the third place, we have another Japanese in Shun Taue with 843 points (11.08).
Here's the schedule of India on Day 9
6:30 AM onwards
Athletics - Decathlon
Tejaswin Shankar
6:40 AM onwards
Athletics - Men's High Jump Qualification
Jesse Sandesh/Anil Kushare
7:00 AM Equestrian
Eventing (show jumping final) - Team and Individual
7:17 AM onwards
Athletics -Men's 800m heats
Krishan Kumar/Md Afsal
7:40 AM
Men's Canoe Single 1000m Final Niraj Kumar
7:45 AM onwards
Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles Heat
Tamilsaran/Yashas Palaksha
8:10 AM onwards
Athletics - Women's 400m Hurdles Heats
Vithya Ramraj/Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi
8:20 AM
Women's Canoe Double 500m Final
8:25 AM
Women's Kayak Double 500m Final
8:50 AM
Badminton - Mixed Doubles
SP Krishna Prasad/T Crasto
9:15 AM
Canoe/Kayaking - Men's Canoe Double 500m Final
10:15 AM
Table Tennis - Women's Doubles Semi-Final
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee
10:50 AM
Badminton - Mixed Doubles
Rohan Kapoor/SR Nelakurthi
11:30 AM
Badminton - Men's Singles
Kidambi Srikanth
11:30 AM onwards
Kurash - Semi-Final Bouts (If Qualified)
Yash Chauhan and Jyoti Tokas
12:15 PM
Badminton - Men's Doubles
Kapila D and Ramachan Madathil
12:50 PM
Badminton - Men's Doubles
Sathwik Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
1:15 PM
Hockey - Men's Hockey
India Vs. Bangladesh
1:30 PM
Basketball - Women's Basketball
India Vs. DPR Korea
1:30 PM
Kabaddi- Women's Kabaddi Group Match
India Vs.Chinese Taipei
3:30 PM
Squash - Men's Singles
Saurav Ghoshal
4:00 PM
Table Tennis - Women's Doubles Final (If Qualified)
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee
4:30 PM
Athletics - Women's Pole Vault Final
Pavithra
4:30 PM
Diving - Men's 1m Springboard Diving
London Singh
4:40 PM
Women's Long Jump
Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan
4:50 PM
3000m Women Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary/Priti
5:25 PM
Men's 200m
Amlan Borgohain
6:10 PM
4x400m - Mixed Relay
India are fourth on the Medals Tally with 13 Gold, 21 Silver, and 19 Bronze medals.
Good morning folks!! After winning 15 medals on Day 8, India are past the 50 medals mark. It would be exorbitant if Team India betters the performance of yesterday, but the glory is set to arrive anyhow. An eventful day is in the awaits as action from Athletics to hockey field will be emanted. Many more medals are about to come. Thus, with all to look forward to let's wait and watch what the day has in store for Indian contentingent in Hangzhou.