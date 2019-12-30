Assam CM Launches 'Khelo India' Torch Rally, Highlights Govt's Efforts In promoting sports

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 torch relay in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is slated to be held from January 10 to January 22. The torch is slated to be carried to all district headquarters to elicit the cooperation of the people for the success of the third Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The Chief Minister attended the function held at Sarusajai Sports Complex and presented cash awards to the medal winners of South Asian Games 2019-2020 that was held in Kathmandu. He also presented cash incentives to the medal winners under the Integrated Sports Policy of the Assam government.

Government's efforts to promote sports

Speaking at the occasion, the CM stressed his government's commitment to promoting sports culture in the state and further apprised about the road map being drawn in order to development of human resources and spur growth in the state. Sonowal said sports has several facets and underlined that with utmost concentration and dedication, a sportsman can realize the inherent beauty of sports.

Furthermore, he also called upon the 633 sportspersons from Assam participating in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 to work hard and appealed the athletes from the state to be dedicated, disciplined and determined. Sonowal assured the support of the government and said that incentives would be announced to those who will perform well in various competitions.

A video song was also launched by the state agriculture minister Atul Bora on the occasion.

AASU threatens mass protests if PM Modi attends Khelo India

With nationwide agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Sunday warned of mass protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes on January 10 to start the 'Khelo India' Games.

The Prime Minister is likely to come for the Khelo India inauguration. This would also be his first visit to the eastern State which has seen volatile protests after the newly amended law was passed in the Parliament. AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath apprised the media about organisation keeping a watch on Khelo India games as also the January 5 T20 international match between India and Sri Lanka but refused to elaborate despite persistent queries.

"If the Prime Minister comes, there will be massive protests," said Nath, saying the details of the agitation would be shared once Modi's trip was confirmed.

