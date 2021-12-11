Last Updated:

Assam Police Recovers Stolen Luxury Watch Of Late Hero Diego Maradona, Accused Jailed

Assam Police have arrested a person named Wazid Hussein on Saturday after recovering a stolen watch belonging to late footballer Diego Maradona from him.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Diego Maradona

Image: AP/Twitter-ANI)


The Assam Police has recovered a stolen luxury watch belonging to late legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, from a man named Wazid Hussein in Assam and have also arrested the accused in the process. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and posted the whereabouts of the stolen watch by saying the Assam Police in coordination with the Dubai Police have recovered the heritage Hublot watch of Maradona through Indian federal LEA. The Chief Minister also mentioned in his tweet that follow-up lawful action is being taken on the accused.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet-

At the same time, the Director-General of Police of Assam also to his official Twitter handle and informed about the developments saying, Wazid Hussain was arrested from his residence at Sibsagar at about 4:00 AM in the morning and the limited watch was recovered from him. The DGP mentioned in an earlier tweet that the watch belonging to Maradona was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe, before being stolen. The DGP then tweeted saying the costly Hublot watch, Maradona, Dubai, and Assam Police may look like random words put together, but all of these words make sense due to a successful International Cooperation between Dubai Police and the Assam Police.

READ | Former Maradona girlfriend testifies in trafficking case

The series of tweets by the DGP of Assam

Where was the luxury Hublot watch of late Diego Maradona stolen from?

The watch signed by the legendary footballer Maradona was allegedly stolen by the accused while he was working as a security guard for the company storing the late footballer’s belongings in Dubai. The accused Wazid Hussein reportedly fled to Assam earlier in August this year, after stealing the watch. The entire case is now being further investigated, and as informed by the Assam CM in his tweet, further lawful action is being taken on the accused.

READ | Late Argentina icon Diego Maradona accused of raping minor ahead of 1st death anniversary

Image: AP/Twitter-ANI

READ | Former partner in Argentina accuses Maradona
READ | CONMEBOL announced the registration of a star in Maradona's name
READ | Maradona siblings visit grave on anniversary icon's death amid recent allegations
Tags: Diego Maradona, Football, Argentina
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com