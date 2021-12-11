Assam Police Recovers Stolen Luxury Watch Of Late Hero Diego Maradona, Accused Jailed

The Assam Police has recovered a stolen luxury watch belonging to late legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, from a man named Wazid Hussein in Assam and have also arrested the accused in the process. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and posted the whereabouts of the stolen watch by saying the Assam Police in coordination with the Dubai Police have recovered the heritage Hublot watch of Maradona through Indian federal LEA. The Chief Minister also mentioned in his tweet that follow-up lawful action is being taken on the accused.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet-

In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/9NWLw6XAKz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

At the same time, the Director-General of Police of Assam also to his official Twitter handle and informed about the developments saying, Wazid Hussain was arrested from his residence at Sibsagar at about 4:00 AM in the morning and the limited watch was recovered from him. The DGP mentioned in an earlier tweet that the watch belonging to Maradona was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe, before being stolen. The DGP then tweeted saying the costly Hublot watch, Maradona, Dubai, and Assam Police may look like random words put together, but all of these words make sense due to a successful International Cooperation between Dubai Police and the Assam Police.

The series of tweets by the DGP of Assam

As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam.

Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/I6lKURk9Ie — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

The watch belonged to the legendary Football player himself, which was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe. — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police

Looks like random words, don't they?

But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice . pic.twitter.com/oMRYgpX3HH — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

Where was the luxury Hublot watch of late Diego Maradona stolen from?

The watch signed by the legendary footballer Maradona was allegedly stolen by the accused while he was working as a security guard for the company storing the late footballer’s belongings in Dubai. The accused Wazid Hussein reportedly fled to Assam earlier in August this year, after stealing the watch. The entire case is now being further investigated, and as informed by the Assam CM in his tweet, further lawful action is being taken on the accused.

Image: AP/Twitter-ANI