Astros Cheating Scandal: Evan Gattis Clarifies Statement Calling Mike Fiers A 'snitch'

Former Houston Astros star Evan Gattis has called former teammate Mike Fiers a 'snitch' after the pitcher acted as the whistleblower for sign-stealing scandal.

Astros

While the MLB offseason saw major trade deals, the Houston Astros cheating scandal was one that blighted the window for baseball fans. The Houston franchise were found guilty of stealing signs in their World Series-winning 2017 campaign after Mike Fiers revealed that Astros Cheating scandal. Since then, Fiers has been subject to a lot of threats and abuse from the Astros fanbase and former teammate Evan Gattis also recently called him a 'snitch'

Astros cheating scandal: Evan Gattis calls sign-stealing whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'snitch' 

Former Astros star posted an image of a cup with former teammate Mike Fiers on his official Twitter account. Fiers' photo accompanied a caption 'snitches get stitches.' Mike Fiers had acted as a whistleblower for the Astros cheating scandal after going on record to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich in November last year. The Astros were subsequently investigated and were stripped of four high draft picks and slapped with a $5 million fine. Evan Gattis who was part of the 2017 Astros squad, took a dig at Fiers, but then later turned his back on it. 

Astros cheating scandal: Evan Gattis says he has zero bad feelings towards Fiers

In subsequent tweets, Evan Gattis walked back on what was perceived as an insult directed at Mike Fiers. Gattis said that he had no ill feelings towards his former teammate while added that he texted Fiers to check if he was okay and hoped he did not receive stick for his decision to act as a whistleblower. Gattis further said that Mike Fiers was their teammate and he just thought that the glass was funny. While Gattis did contradict on his perceived insult of the now- Oakland Athletics pitcher, the same has not been the case as he has been subject to numerous death threats and criticism from fans and former players including David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez.

