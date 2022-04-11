Australian GP: Hamilton Clarifies On Angry Radio Message To Mercedes During Russell Battle

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has issued a clarification over his outburst on the team radio during the Australian GP. The Mercedes F1 team finished 3rd (George Russell) and 4th (Lewis Hamilton) respectively. The result at the Australian GP race meant Mercedes is currently second in the constructors’ championship, 10 points ahead of their rival Red Bull.

Australia GP: Lewis Hamilton clarifies air on Mercedes radio outburst

Lewis Hamilton qualified in the fifth spot during qualification and had made it up to the third spot during the race. However, Hamilton was overtaken by teammate George Russell in the race who pitted under the Safety Car. While the race was entering the closing stages, Hamilton can be heard telling his engineer Pete Bonnington over the radio: "You guys put me in a really difficult position."

The Mercedes driver was later asked if his outburst on the Mercedes radio was over George Russell going ahead of him during the race to which he explained it was the issue with the car and not Russell overtaking him. Hamilton in his reply said “I couldn’t fight for third because the engine was overheating so I had to back off,” he said. “I just had to sit behind, but you know – we bagged as many points as we could as a team and that’s great.”

Australian GP: Charles LeClerc wins, Max Verstappen suffers second retirement

Ferrari's Charles LeClerc extended the points gap on top of the driver's championship following his victory at the Melbourne Park. Sergio Perez finished second and Mercedes’ George Russell claimed the third spot. For defending champion Max Verstappen the Australian GP race was an unforgettable one as he had to retire due to engine problems.

Charles Leclerc kept his rival Verstappen at bay through two Safety Cars – the first when teammate Carlos Sainz spun out from P14 on Lap 2, and the second on Lap 23 after Sebastian Vettel’s crash. However, Verstappen's challenge ended with his engine on fire. McLaren finished the race in 5th and 6th spot. Lando Norris claimed the 5th spot ahead of the home hero Daniel Ricciardo. Esteban Ocon was eight seconds back in P7.

Valtteri Bottas gained places to finish 8th having started from12th. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly drop from P8 to P9 following his mistake. Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon stopped late before claiming the 10th spot in the race to give Williams a deserved first point of 2022.