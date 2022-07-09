Austrian GP 2022 Sprint Race Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, UK, Europe & USA?

After a brilliant qualifying session on Friday in which Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position much to the delight of the Austrian fans, it is time for the sprint race. The Austrian GP 2022 sprint race will take place from 8:00 PM IST to 9:00 PM IST on Saturday, July 9.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest between Verstappen and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the win, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Austrian GP sprint race live streaming details.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Austrian GP 2022 sprint race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the sprint race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

40/60 mins ⏰



Leclerc is leading the way with 20 minutes of the session to go#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/TdJrv9Yrs1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2022

Austrian GP sprint race live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Austrian GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The sprint race will take place live from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM BST on Saturday, July 9.

How to watch Austrian GP live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Austrian GP 2022 sprint race live, which will begin at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday, July 9.

🚨 AUSTRIA SCHEDULE 🚨



The return of the Sprint is nearing ever closer 👀



Here's what we've got in store at the Red Bull Ring this weekend! #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iReKCK5DbJ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2022

How to watch F1 live in Europe?

Austrian fans can watch F1 live on Servus TV or ORF. Meanwhile, fans in France wanting to watch the Austrian GP 2022 sprint race can do so on Canal+. Elsewhere, F1 race weekends will be broadcast live on Sky Deutschland in Germany and on Viaplay in The Netherlands.

Austrian GP 2022 sprint race starting grid