Austrian Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK? Check Timings Here

After an exciting sprint race on Saturday, the drivers are all set to go racing once again on Sunday for the Austrian Grand Prix main race. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is having a perfect weekend so far as he not only clinched pole position on Friday but also won the sprint on Saturday, much to the delight of the Dutch fans.

He will be followed by the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in second and third respectively. With a Red Bull and two Ferraris occupying the top three spots on the grid, Sunday's main race promises to be an exciting and nail-biting one. Here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Austrian GP live streaming details.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Austrian GP 2022 main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Austrian GP live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Austrian GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The main race will take place live from 2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST on Sunday, July 10.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Austrian GP 2022 main race, which will begin live at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 10.

Austrian Grand Prix main race starting grid

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)