Avani Lekhara Clinches Second Gold At Para Shooting World Cup 2022 In France

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara once again proved her mettle after she clinched her second Gold in the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup in Châteauroux, France. Making an impressive comeback to take the World Cup title from Slovakian veteran Veronika Vadovicova, Lekhara scored 458.3 in R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1. Vadovicova was a close second at 456.6.

It is important to mention that the World Record in the R8 category belongs to Vadovicova, who was defeated by the 20-year-old today. Back in 2017, in Al Ain, Vadovicova scored 459.4 points. Meanwhile, the third position was clinched by Swedish Olympic athlete Anna Normann who bagged a score of 441.9 points to win a Bronze.

Issuing her first response to the historic victory, Lekhara said that she couldn't be happier. "Very emotional as I bring home the 2nd Gold Medal of this #WorldCup in the 50M 3P event with a score of 458.3. Couldn’t be happier!" she tweeted.

The Paralympics champion was also congratulated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among others.

Avani Lekhara wins World Cup

Just 3 days ago, Avani Lekhara broke her own previous world record of 249.6 to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. She went on to bag the top prize at the Para Shooting World Cup with an emphatic world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. Lekhara was followed by Poland's Emilia Babska on the podium, who won silver with a score of 247.6. Meanwhile, Sweden's Anna Normann won the bronze with a score of 225.6.

“I was very excited to compete after the Paralympic Games. It was my first international event and I was looking forward to it. I topped the qualification and I knew that I was halfway through. I had to focus more and concentrate on the finals to finish in the top two,” the athlete said in her first response after winning Para World Cup title, in a video exclusively shared by her father, Praveen Lekhara to Republic Media Network.

“I was not thinking about the world record or getting the gold. I was just doing my process and the rest happened. I am happy to be the first person to win a quota for the country,” she said while adding that athletes should “focus on the process and not the outcome to succeed”.

SH1 category is for all athletes who have a lower limb impairment. The Para Shooting World Cup, which takes place from June 4 to 13 in France, is crucial for athletes looking to bag a quota in the Paris Paralympics.