Avani Lekhara Conferred With Khel Ratna Award For Double Medal Feat In Tokyo Paralympics

Avani Lekhara, who scripted history by winning India's first gold medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics, was conferred the prestigious Khel Ratna award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The 19-year-old shooter had clinched a gold and bronze medal in the mega-sporting event held earlier this year.

As many as 12 sportspersons, including Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, received Khel Ratna Awards in New Delhi on Saturday. The ministry of youth affairs and sports had announced the honours on November 2. The Major Dhyan Chandra Khel Ratna Awards are bestowed every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

Taking to Twitter, the young para shooter said she was honoured and delighted to be conferred the highest sporting award of the nation and thanked everyone for the kind wishes.

Honoured to be conferred the Maj. Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Thank you to everyone for the kind wishes. Congratulations to all my fellow awardees! pic.twitter.com/UE0o9XqxEi — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) November 4, 2021

Lekhara first bagged gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 before clinching a bronze at the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event. By the virtue of this feat, she became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Avani Lekhara's historic win at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Avani Lekhara opened Team India's gold medal account on August 30, the same day Sumit Antil also won a gold medal. It was not the easiest of wins for Lekhara, who had just scraped through the qualifiers. However, the day of the final, when it mattered most, she seemed unassailable. The Indian shooter began the final with scores of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. She then ended the event with scores of 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to win the country's first gold medal at the Paralympics.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna winners list

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) P Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player) Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter) Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower) Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton) Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Image: ANI, PTI