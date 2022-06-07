Azerbaijan GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Stream Details For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Race

After an exciting race weekend in Monaco last week, Formula 1 is set to hit the streets of Baku this weekend. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is famously known for its high-speed racing, will take place from June 10 to 12. Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling race weekend, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the full Azerbaijan GP schedule.

Azerbaijan GP schedule (IST timings)

Free Practice 1: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 2: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, June 11

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, June 11

Main Race: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Sunday, June 12

How to watch F1 2022 races live in India?

Fans wanting to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Azerbaijan GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire Formula 1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Azerbaijan GP 2022 live streaming details in UK (BST timings)

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Azerbaijan GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 2: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 3: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 11

Qualifying: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 11

Main Race: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 12

How to watch Azerbaijan GP 2022 live in US (EST timings)?

Formula 1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Azerbaijan GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 2: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, June 11

Qualifying: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 11

Main Race: 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Sunday, June 12