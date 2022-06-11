Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After a few exhilarating races to kickstart the 2022 season, F1 is all set to hit the tracks of Baku City Circuit this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Two practice sessions have already taken place so far with both Red Bull Racing and Ferrari having won one session each.

A third practice session is going to take place later today on Saturday followed by what promises to be an exciting qualifying session at one of the fastest street circuits on the calendar. Here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Azerbaijan GP qualifying live stream details.

Azerbaijan GP qualifying live stream details in India

Fans wanting to watch the Azerbaijan GP 2022 qualifying live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire Formula 1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the qualifying sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The qualifying will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on June 11.

Views 😍



Watch all of the best bits from FP2! 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2022

How to watch Azerbaijan GP qualifying live in US?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The qualifying will commence live at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, June 11.

How to watch F1 live in US?

Formula 1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the entire Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 race weekend. The qualifying session will commence live at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, June 11.

Jump onboard with @Charles_Leclerc as he charges through the castle section and beyond during FP2 👊#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4XNLrMl5Gs — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2022

F1 standings update: Max Verstappen leads from Charles Leclerc

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen currently leads the F1 championship with 125 points, nine points clear of second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull is right in the championship fight once again after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last time around to increase his points tally to 110.