Vijender Singh, Jwala Gutta posted about religion amid the controversy over Babita Phogat's tweet condemning Tablighi Jamaat attendees spreading COVID-19.

Jwala Gutta urges Babita Phogat to withdraw controversial tweet; Vijender Singh reacts too

As Babita Phogat sparked a row with her tweets on the spread of COVID-19 through Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees, other sportspersons of the country sent a message of unity. Jwala Gutta urged Babita to take back her controversial views. Vijender Singh also seemed to reacted on the backlash for the wrestler with hashtags like #SuspendBabitaPhogat trending on Twitter.

Boxer and Congress leader Vijender took to Twitter and wrote that there was no religion in the world that gives one the permission to show enmity towards another religion. The Olympic medallist added that any religion promoting such ideas were not a religion.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta tweeted that she was an Indian and that no one asked about her religion or caste when she won medals for the country. The Commonwealth Games medallist added that her wins were celebrated by the entire country while urging her followers to not divide the country but stay united.

She also urged Babita to take back her statement, stating that the virus did not see any race or religion.  

Jwala has been in the news in recent days for the racist comments she is being subjected to, for having a Chinese mother, amid the COVID-19 pandemic originating from the country.

Babita Phogat defended her views after the uproar over her tweets, saying she was receiving threats and that she was not Zaira Wasim, who had played her elder sister Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal, to be afraid of threats. The Commonwealth Games medallist and Bharatiya Janata Party leader was referring to the actor’s decision to quit acting for religious reasons.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Babita Phogat, and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account was suspended for hateful tweets, in Aurangabad. The complainant accused the duo of creating communal disharmony in his plea filed at the City Chowk Police Station, as per PTI.

