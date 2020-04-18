Jwala Gutta urges Babita Phogat to withdraw controversial tweet; Vijender Singh reacts too

As Babita Phogat sparked a row with her tweets on the spread of COVID-19 through Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees, other sportspersons of the country sent a message of unity. Jwala Gutta urged Babita to take back her controversial views. Vijender Singh also seemed to reacted on the backlash for the wrestler with hashtags like #SuspendBabitaPhogat trending on Twitter.

Boxer and Congress leader Vijender took to Twitter and wrote that there was no religion in the world that gives one the permission to show enmity towards another religion. The Olympic medallist added that any religion promoting such ideas were not a religion.

Here's the post

संसार का कोई भी धर्म मानव को मानव से वैर या दुश्मनी रखने की इजाजत नहीं देता। यदि कोई धर्म अन्य धर्म के लोगों से कटुता या वैर रखता है तो वह धर्म नहीं बल्कि अधर्म ही है 🙏🏽 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 17, 2020

Badminton player Jwala Gutta tweeted that she was an Indian and that no one asked about her religion or caste when she won medals for the country. The Commonwealth Games medallist added that her wins were celebrated by the entire country while urging her followers to not divide the country but stay united.

She also urged Babita to take back her statement, stating that the virus did not see any race or religion.

Here are the posts

Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to,my win was celebrated by every Indian every time...pls let’s not divide our great country 🙏🏻 let’s stand united — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

Sorry babita I don’t think this virus sees race or religion..I request you to take back ur statement ...we are sportspersons who represented our great nation which is secular and so beautiful...when we win all these people have celebrated us and our wins as their own!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

Jwala has been in the news in recent days for the racist comments she is being subjected to, for having a Chinese mother, amid the COVID-19 pandemic originating from the country.

Babita Phogat defended her views after the uproar over her tweets, saying she was receiving threats and that she was not Zaira Wasim, who had played her elder sister Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal, to be afraid of threats. The Commonwealth Games medallist and Bharatiya Janata Party leader was referring to the actor’s decision to quit acting for religious reasons.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Babita Phogat, and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account was suspended for hateful tweets, in Aurangabad. The complainant accused the duo of creating communal disharmony in his plea filed at the City Chowk Police Station, as per PTI.