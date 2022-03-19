Bahrain GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After one of the most entertaining, nail-biting and dramatic F1 seasons last year, the sport is back this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix to kickstart the 2022 season. The Bahrain GP is already underway as two practice sessions have been completed on Friday, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen topping the timing charts.

Once the third practice session is completed on Saturday, it will be time for the all-important qualifying that will set the grid for Sunday's main race. The Bahrain GP qualifying will take place from 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19. Ahead of F1's first qualifying this season, here is a look at how to watch the sport live in India, the UK and the US, and the Bahrain GP qualifying live stream details.

How to watch Bahrain GP live in India?

F1 fans wondering how to watch the sport live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.

Bahrain GP qualifying live streaming details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bahrain Grand Prix will be telecasted live on C4 and Sky Sports. As for the Bahrain GP qualifying live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The qualifying will commence live at 3:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 19.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live in the US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the sport live in the country. The Bahrain Grand Prix will be telecasted live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. As for the Bahrain GP qualifying, fans can access ESPN via a live stream using the Sling or FuboTV app. The qualifying will begin live at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, March 19.

