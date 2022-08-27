Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 Live In India, UK & US?

After a month-long summer break, F1 has returned this week to the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix 2022. At the halfway stage of the season, reigning champion Max Verstappen has a healthy 80-point lead in the Drivers' Championship standings from second-placed Charles Leclerc.

With the two set to resume their title rivalry this weekend, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live stream details.

What time does Belgian GP qualifying begin?

The Belgian Grand Prix qualifying begins live at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 27.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will all start at the back of the grid on Sunday



Belgian GP qualifying live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Qualifying will begin live at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, August 27.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2022 qualifying live, which will begin at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, August 27.

Leclerc & Verstappen to start Belgian GP at back of grid

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying later on Saturday, the biggest news is that both championship leader Max Verstappen and rival Charles Leclerc will start at the back of the grid, irrespective of their qualifying positions. They are two of the six drivers that will suffer engine penalties, with the other four being McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Mick Schumacher.