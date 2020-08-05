Beverly Hills Party Hosted For NFL Player Goes Wrong, Multiple People Shot And Wounded

A party at Beverly Hills, California, for a newly drafted NFL player, went horribly wrong after a shooting occurred at the scene that left one dead and two critically wounded. According to reports, the gathering of over 200 people was held at a three-storey mansion at 13200 Mulholland Drive to celebrate the player being drafted by an NFL team. The report, however, fails to mention the name of the player or the team he was drafted to. Conflicting reports claim the private party was illicitly organised in order to vent frustrations over the persisting COVID-19 lockdown in Los Angeles.

Beverly Hills party falls victim to gun violence; one dead, two critically injured

The reason to hold the party was soon overshadowed after multiple outlets confirmed it fell victim to a gang-related homicide. According to the LA Times, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a tip around 12:45 AM PST on Tuesday that a shooting had taken place at a party at 13200 Mulholland Drive. It is worth noting that the LAPD had already visited the party around 7 PM after neighbours complained about the illegal mass gathering that ignored social distancing guidelines.

The report states "a bunch of gangsters" crashed the party, started robbing everybody and shooting up the place. It is said around 20 gunshots were heard by the neighbours which suggest around two rounds must have been fired. The footage of gunshots being heard was shared to Instagram by one partygoer, Gabriel Pacheco.

Three victims were left critically wounded after the shooting. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where a 35-year-old woman, a mother of three, was declared dead. The other two victims are reportedly in stable condition. The LAPD also found two more individuals who had picked up minor injuries during the ruckus. Both were taken to the hospital, and have since been released. No suspects have been identified or arrested by the LAPD.

The second controversy that surrounds the party is the defiance against the COVID-19 guidelines. Kennie D. Leggett, the head of security for the party told CBS Local, “We have money. We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

When LAPD officers first visited the Beverly Hills mansion (before the shooting), they found several vehicles illegally parked, and were forced to impound some of them. However, they reportedly retreated without taking any action after determining that the noise and music coming from the mansion was in compliance with the law.

