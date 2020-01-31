Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gets Engaged To Egyptian Equestrian Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer Gates recently announced her engagement with Egyptian jumper Nayel Nassar. Nayel Nassar helped his country qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Jennifer Gates posted a picture of herself with fiancée Nayel Nassar and confirmed the news through Instagram. Surely, netizens are delighted to see the happy couple getting engaged.

Also Read | Olympic Marathon Champ Kipchoge On Kenya's Team For Tokyo

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces her engagement

The Instagram post that broke the news had a beautiful caption. Jennifer wrote, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together.”

Microsoft founder Bill Gates also commented on the post and said, “I am completely thrilled. Congratulations to Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar”. Take a look at the adorable post.

Also Read | Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament Announced

Nayel Nassar also posted a picture from his Instagram handle and informed us about his engagement with Jennifer Gates. Nassar thanked his partner for making every single day feel like a dream. Take a look at the post.

Who is Nayel Nassar?

Nayel Nassar was born in Chicago (USA) but grew up in Kuwait. According to reports, Nassar’s parents own an architecture firm. They gifted him a horse when Nassar was only 10 years old. Over the years, Nasser fell in love with horse riding and ended up representing his nation in the sport. Take a look at his life in this beautiful video.

Also Read | Jordan To Host Olympic Boxing Qualifier Shifted From Virus-hit China

Also Read | Dutee Chand Hopes To Qualify For Tokyo Olympics Next Month

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Bill Gates and Jennifer Gates)