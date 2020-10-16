Billy Beane Net Worth And Salary: Moneyball 'pioneer' Set To Leave Athletics For Red Sox?

Billy Beane, the pioneer of introducing 'Moneyball' to baseball, is reportedly set to depart the Oakland Athletics, thereby ending his over 30-year association with the Major League Baseball franchise. According to the Wall Street Journal, Beane is close to acquiring a stake in the Boston Red Sox through his investment firm, RedBall Acquisition Corp. As MLB rules state one cannot be involved with two teams, Beane will leave the Athletics to embark on a new journey with the Red Sox.

So, did Billy Beane go to Boston? Reportedly, yes. Beane is on his way to work alongside Red Sox owner John Henry. However, reports do state the 58-year-old former A's General Manager will not be working with the Red Sox. Instead, Beane will likely take charge of other sports ventures under Henry. Fenway-owned Liverpool FC is one prime example.

ICYMI: #LFC owners FSG are in talks over a £6B investment deal with RedBall acquisition - a group fronted by baseball legend Billy Beane. The deal would see the two companies merge, with RedBall taking a stake of just less than 25% in the new company. [@MaddockMirror] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 13, 2020

Billy Beane net worth

In 2020, the Billy Beane net worth figure is estimated to be between $14 and $16 million. Beane's reported annual salary as the Executive Vice President of the Oakland Athletics is $3 million. Most of his fine work came as the GM of the A's - a position which he held from 1998 to 2016 - where he was paid just $1 million annually. Beane stuck to his A's jo despite offers from other franchises that would have made him the highest-paid GM in MLB.

Also Read | Dutch Double Play: Soccer Club, Billy Beane Team Up

Billy Beane Moneyball: Ushering a new era in MLB?

Billy Beane was the subject of the 2003 novel by Michael Lewis, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. The book explored the work of Beane as the GM of the A's during which he did wonders in assembling a roster of players drastically undervalued in the market. Ditching the traditional metrics of recruiting and scouting, Beane was influential in introducing the now-famous sabermetric principle to baseball.

Also Read | Snitker Backs "unbelievable" Bryse Wilson To Learn From Kershaw

Per an analysis, Beane produced the sixth-most wins in baseball, all while spending the second-fewest dollars per wins above replacement of any club, trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays. Beane consistently managed to find success in the MLB despite competing against the heavy-spenders like the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox. Under Beane, the A’s have won seven division titles, making the playoffs 11 times. While his approach did not necessarily pan out in the postseason, Beane's sabermetric principle became the benchmark for acquisitions in the league, even for clubs with deep pockets.

After a relatively underwhelming playing career, Beane worked as the advanced scout for the A's between 1990 and 1993, before moving to the front office. Under his leadership, the Oakland Athletics made three consecutive World Series from 1988 to 1990, winning the pennant in 1989. He was named the executive VP of Baseball Operations in 2015. David Forst took over as GM of the A's.

Also Read | Jets' Struggling Herndon Looks To Catch On After Rough Start

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: AP)