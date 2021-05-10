Billy Joe Saunders Injury Update: Boxer Set For Lengthy Absence After Eye Surgery

Billy Joe Saunders might not be able to return “for a long, long time” due to the horrific eye injury he suffered while fighting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday night. The Brit lost his WBO super middleweight title in front of a fully-packed at AT&T Stadium in Texas after talking some brutal punches straight to his right eye, forcing it to completely close up. Because of this, Saunders’s corner threw in the towel at the end of the eighth round, giving Canelo his second straight win of the year. Apart from the WBO super middleweight title, Alvarez now also hold the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

The Canelo uppercut that sealed it, in 𝑺𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑴𝒐. 💥#CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/12CMu1xKOG — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 10, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders injury update: Billy Joe Saunders eye surgery

After the conclusion of the clash, Saunders was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday to repair ‘multiple fractures to his orbital area’. The news was confirmed by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn on iFL TV, who praised Saunders’ trainer Mark Tibbs for making the correct call by stopping the fight. “You could see as soon as he [Canelo] hit him [Saunders] that he’d done his eye socket,” Hearn added.

Just at hospital in Dallas, @bjsaunders_ stayed in overnight. Suffered multiple fractures to orbital area and will undergo surgery this afternoon. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 9, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders injury update: Billy Joe Saunders return

Eddie Hearn claimed that if Tibbs would have not stopped the fight, then Billy Joe Saunders’ injury might have been much worse. However, while Saunders and his teammates want the Brit to return as soon as possible, Hearn asked the boxer to focus on his recovery, which might take a “long, long time”. Hearn believes Saunders should not take the defeat to heart as he was bested by one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the current generation.

Billy Joe Saunders face: How much did Billy Joe Saunders make from Canelo Alvarez fight

Despite losing the clash, Billy Joe Saunders took home the biggest purse of his career. According to Sportekz.com, Saunders received a guaranteed $2.5 million pay-out from the Canelo Alvarez fight and also got 40% of the PPV share. Various bonuses and sponsorships might have taken Saunders’ purse to at least $5 million, as per reports.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight purse

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, banked a guaranteed $15 million pay-out, the same he received for his last clash against Avni Yildirim. Canelo also received 60% of the PPV share and after considering various bonuses and sponsorships, he might have taken home a whopping $35 million on Saturday night.

Image Source: AP, DAZN