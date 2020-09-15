Blue Jays Vs Yankees Prediction, Live Streaming, H2h, MLB Regular Season Live

In what promises to be an exiting fixture, the Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the New York Yankees in the MLB regular season. The clash on Tuesday, September 15 (Wednesday IST) will be the first of their three-match series, as both teams look to close the gap on the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's a look at the Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream details, how to watch MLB live, our Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction and the overall Blue Jays vs Yankees H2H record.

MLB live: Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction and preview

Toronto Blue Jays come into the clash at the Yankees Stadium, having defeated the New York Mets in their previous series. The Blue Jays sealed a come from behind series win, placing them second in the American League East standings. Yankees, on the other hand, are third in the table, are come in from their series win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees defeated the Orioles in all their four H2H clashes and will look to continue that momentum on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction: Blue Jays vs Yankees H2H

This will be the second Blue Jays vs Yankees H2H series match this season. In the earlier matchup, the Blue Jays romped to a 2-1 win. The Blue Jays clinched the first game 12-7, before sealing the series with a 2-1 win. The Yankees sealed a consolation win, winning the final clash 7-2. While the Blue Jays vs Yankees H2H this season hands the visitors the advantage, the home side are likely to seek revenge are marked out as favourites.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction: Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream

Fans across the world can watch the Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream and the other games in the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). MLB live action with the Blue Jays and Yankees begins at 4:35 AM IST in India on Wednesday, September 16.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction: Probable line-ups

Blue Jays: C. Biggio, RF, B. Bichette, DH, V. Guerrero Jr., 1B, R. Grichuk, CF, L. Gurriel Jr., LF, J. Villar, 2B, J. Davis, RF, S. Espinal, SS, D. Jansen, C, H. Ryu, SP

Yankees: D. LeMahieu, 3B, L. Voit, 1B, B. Gardner, CF, C. Frazier, RF, G. Torres, SS, G. Sanchez, DH, M. Tauchman, LF, K. Higashioka, C, T. Wade, 2B, G. Cole, SP

Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream: Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction

The New York Yankees are likely to bask on their home advantage and clinch the series opener on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) on Toronto Blue Jays.

(Image Courtesy: Blue Jays Twitter)