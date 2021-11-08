Bodybuilder Kali Muscle Hospitalized After Heart Attack; Says 'some Don't Get 2nd Chance'

Veteran bodybuilder Kali Muscle revealed the news of suffering a massive heart attack on November 7 via his official YouTube channel. The 46-year old underwent the critical condition just a day after another popular bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Here is a detailed look at what happened to Kali Muscle and what is his latest health update.

What happened to Kali Muscle?

Kali Muscle revealed via his YouTube channel that he had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, calling it the 'scariest moment' in his life. Reports claim that the 46-year old was suffering chest pains that he believed were heartburns before his girlfriend took him to the hospital. According to Fitness Volt, the bodybuilder claimed that his artery was '100% clogged' before taking to his YouTube channel to provide his health update.

Kali Muscle's health update

Kali Muscle took to his official YouTube channel on November 7 to tell his fans to take care of their health as not all people receive 'a second chance.' The 46-year old told his fans, "Make sure you guys take care of your health. That's what I've been talking to you about anyway. And you know, God is using me as an example. Cause as we just saw, you know, RIP Shawn Rhoden." At that moment, the bodybuilder held back tears before stating, "Some people don't get a second chance, man. I got my twins and I gotta live, man." Reports claim Kali will leave the hospital in a day or two after undergoing successful surgery.

Who is Kali Muscle?

Kali Muscle is an American actor, bodybuilder and entertainer from Oakland, California. While he is best known for his workout and nutrition videos on his YouTube channel, he has also starred on screen for commercials for brands such as Geico, Honda, Snickers and Taco Bell. Moreover, he has also starred in films such as Wonder Woman and The Dog Who Saved The Holidays.