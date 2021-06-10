Boxer Dingko Singh Passes Away, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Asian Games 1998 Gold Medallist

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday came forward and offered his last respects to Asian Games gold medalist boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh who passed away on Thursday at the age of 42. Dingko Singh's health had been deteriorating in the recent past. Since 2017, the deceased boxer was being treated for liver cancer and last year, he had tested positive for COVID-19.

PM Modi pays last tribute to Dingko Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dinko Singh and wrote that he was a sporting superstar and an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing.

PM Modi concluded by saying that he was saddened by the boxing icon's demise and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

Kiren Rijiju remembers Dingko Singh

India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to the micro-blogging site and posted a couple of images of Dingko Singh from the 1998 edition of the Asian Games that were held in Bangkok. Kiren Rijiju went on to caption the image as 'I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko'

I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko🙏 pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

Dingko Singh's boxing legacy

Dingko Singh, who made his international boxing debut in 1997, not only won the King's Cup held in Bangkok in the same year but was also declared as the best boxer of the meet. Dingko also represented India at the 1998 Asian Games, where he won the Gold Medal, and at the 2000 Summer Olympics. In honour of the Dingko Singh boxer legacy, the Manipur based boxer was bestowed the Arjuna Award in 1998 and was presented the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013. Meanwhile, the latest Dingko Singh news is that it is believed that a biopic based on Dingko Singh is in the making with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor playing him. The movie, which is reportedly directed by Raja Krishna Menon, is expected to release sometime in 2022.