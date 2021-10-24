Braves Vs Dodgers Game 6 Live Stream: How To Watch NLCS Game On TV, Online Live

Atlanta Braves will face Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series (NLCS) on October 24. The Dodgers head into the Sun Trust Park on Sunday, after winning Game 5 by 11-2 on Friday at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Braves still have the 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, as they previously won Game 1, Game 2, and Game 4. Dodgers, on the other hand, found their first win in Game 3 before winning Game 5.

Max Scherzer was originally scheduled to start as the pitcher for the Dodgers, however, he was declared not to be starting the match citing his dead arm after Game 3. At the same time, Ian Anderson is scheduled to start the game for the Braves. With Scherzer not starting the game, Walker Buehler will start game 6 for the Dodgers as the team looks to earn the victory in the match, and level the series 3-3, ahead of Game 7 on October 25.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 6 of MLB NLCS Game 6: Match Timing-

The Braves vs Dodgers Game 6 will start at 5:38 AM on Sunday as per the Indian Standard Time from the Sun Trust Park. Game 6 will start at 8:08 pm on Saturday according to the Eastern Time in the United States. Whereas, the match will start at 1:08 AM as per the British Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 6 of MLB NLCS Game 6: Where to watch online

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Braves vs Dodgers, Game 6 on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Interested fans can buy a premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499. Fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the match on fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV, which come with a one-week free trial. The streaming platforms are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 6 of MLB NLCS Game 6 Live: TV Channel details

Unfortunately, the Braves vs Dodgers, Game 6 won’t be telecasted live in India. Fans in the US can tune in to the live broadcast by FOX and FS1 networks which is going to be streamed live on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream along with other live TV services. Meanwhile, Baseball fans in the UK can watch the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves match by tuning in to BT Sport. BT Sport will broadcast all ALCS matches to its subscribers on its ESPN subchannel. Fans can buy a premium subscription to BT Sports by paying a monthly fee of £25.

Image: AP