Drew Brees Calls Chargers' Decision To Pick New QB 'worst Mistake Ever', Says Ex-coach

New Orleans Saints' veteran Drew Brees has been one of the most iconic quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. However, the 40-year old football star endured some tough times at the San Diego Chargers. In a recent interview with SI.com’s Albert Breer, Chargers' former quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed how Drew Brees rose from nothing to become one of the most successful players in the league since his debut in 2001.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr throws helmet in anger, argues with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens

Drew Bees named as a finalist in the NFL 100 all-time team

Congrats to @DrewBrees who has been named a finalist for the NFL 100 All-Time Team!



The #NFL100 team airs Fridays at 7 pm CT on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/BjCKcSqX6y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2019

Also Read | NFL bans Denver Broncos player Kareem Jackson for DUI, speeding

Seattle Seahawks' Brian Schottenheimer reveals an interesting story of former quarterback Drew Brees

Brian Schottenheimer told Drew Brees following his third NFL season the Chargers were probably going to take a QB in the 2004 draft.



Brees responded, “That would be the worst f--king mistake this organization could ever make.” 😤 @brgridiron



(via @AlbertBreer) pic.twitter.com/qnOUXMZ0CX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr to join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL trade rumours around Browns star

Drew Brees is in his 18th season in the NFL. He has definitely shown that he still has it in him to perform at the highest level. Former Chargers quarterbacks coach - Brian Schottenheimer - revealed how the decision to acquire a quarterback in the 2004 draft spurred Drew Brees to push harder and win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year that season. Brees went on to record 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions in 2004. It won him massive recognition and sent him to his first career Pro Bowl.

Also Read | NFL rumours: Antonio Brown drawing interest from several teams despite rape allegations

Drew Brees just can't stop praising teammate Michael Thomas

"Every rep he takes is a Super Bowl-rep. He's a model for perfection and how to be a pro."@drewbrees with the absolute highest praise for @cantguardmike after he secured the record for most receptions in a single season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9YnvKogoXV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter, says NFL legend's still got it