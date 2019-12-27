The Debate
Drew Brees Calls Chargers' Decision To Pick New QB 'worst Mistake Ever', Says Ex-coach

other sports

San Diego Chargers coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that former player Drew Brees called the team's decision to bring in a new QB as 'worst decision ever'.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints' veteran Drew Brees has been one of the most iconic quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. However, the 40-year old football star endured some tough times at the San Diego Chargers. In a recent interview with SI.com’s Albert Breer, Chargers' former quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed how Drew Brees rose from nothing to become one of the most successful players in the league since his debut in 2001.

Drew Bees named as a finalist in the NFL 100 all-time team

Seattle Seahawks' Brian Schottenheimer reveals an interesting story of former quarterback Drew Brees

Drew Brees is in his 18th season in the NFL. He has definitely shown that he still has it in him to perform at the highest level. Former Chargers quarterbacks coach - Brian Schottenheimer - revealed how the decision to acquire a quarterback in the 2004 draft spurred Drew Brees to push harder and win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year that season. Brees went on to record 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions in 2004. It won him massive recognition and sent him to his first career Pro Bowl. 

Drew Brees just can't stop praising teammate Michael Thomas

Published:
