Thom Brennaman Suspended From NFL Broadcasting Team After Using An anti-gay Slur On Air 

A day after being pulled from a Cincinnati Reds broadcast, Thom Brennaman has lost his job as an NFL broadcaster. Cincinnati Reds announced the suspension of veteran broadcaster Thom Brennaman from all their remaining games this season after he uttered an anti-gay slur on air during their clash against Kansas City on Wednesday. The following day, Thom Brennaman issued an apology for his homophobic slur, stating that he is "deeply ashamed" of the comments he made during the game but his company confirmed that Brennaman won't be calling NFL games moving forward.

On Wednesday, the 'Thom Brennaman anti-gay slur' made headlines in NFL news as his comments were picked up by a microphone on air. Brennaman used the anti-gay slur after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of the Cincinnati Reds' doubleheader against Kansas City. Brennaman began broadcasting the second game of the doubleheader, but during the game, he issued an apology after the fifth inning and left the booth. Field reporter Jim Day took over play-by-play duties following Brennaman's departure.

The Cincinnati Reds immediately issued a statement over the incident, claiming they were 'devastated by the horrific and homophobic remark made by Brennaman.' The statement went on to read: 'In no way does this incident represent out coaches, players organization or our fans'. On Thursday, FOX Sports confirmed that the veteran broadcaster won't be calling any more games in the NFL moving forward. Thom Brennaman was heard saying, “the f** capital of the world” during innings of a Fox Sports Ohio production.

Thom Brennaman apologized on-air and handed the broadcast off pic.twitter.com/fMXMmQz7Kd — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 20, 2020

Thom Brennaman took to social media to issue an apology for his homophobic comments that were picked up on air. Following his on-air apology, Brennaman said: "What I said is something no one should ever say. Something that no one should ever think. Something that no one should ever feel. Something no one should ever hear. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I’m so very, very sorry.” Brennaman had been part of Fox's NFL announcer line-up since it started televising the league back in 1994.

