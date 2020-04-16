Brian Allen Coronavirus Test Report 'positive', First NFL Player To Contract COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is reportedly the first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer broke the news Wednesday stating Brian Allen spoke to him and confirmed that he had been battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

Brian Allen coronavirus: Brian Allen tests positive for COVID-19

According to the report, Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago before testing positive again last week. Allen also confirmed to FOX that he showed symptoms like loss of smell and taste and even experienced flu. As of now, the Rams star is believed to be 'symptom-free' and is expecting to be all clear by the end of this week.

Hopefully Brian Allen recovers. But, we shouldn’t be surprised an #NFL player — or any athlete — gets Coronavirus. The league has to have contingencies in place for how to handle multi-player or team-wide outbreaks if they’re even thinking of playing games this season, though. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 16, 2020

The report further adds that Rams closed their facilities to injured players as soon as they learned Brian Allen had contracted the virus. The facilities had been closed for weeks but reportedly re-opened as of last week.

Brian Allen coronavirus: Brian Allen tests positive, coach McVay confirms

FOX spoke to LA Rams coach Sean McVay who confirmed Allen is feeling good and is on the road to recovery. McVay further stated Rams were 'smart and safe' by instantly shutting down all facilities and instructing all players to follow the social distancing guidelines laid down by the authorities.

Rams confirm that center Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus, as @JayGlazer reported. Coach Sean McVay told Glazer on @NFLonFOX that he spoke to Allen yesterday: "He's healthy and he's on the road to recovery." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 16, 2020

A former Michigan State offensive lineman, Brian Allen was drafted by the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, Allen played nine games as a starter before his season came to a premature end after he suffered an MCL injury.

NFL player with coronavirus: Brian Allen coronavirus and others

The 'Brian Allen coronavirus' update makes him the first active player to have contracted the virus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently self-isolated himself. Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Tony Boselli also contracted the virus along with his son, Andrew. Both are reportedly recovering well.

NFL 2020 update

The United States had already seen more than 600,000 confirmed cases with a reported death toll close to 30,000. Amid such precarious circumstances, the major sports leagues in the country remain suspended. The 2020 NFL season which is expected to start in September, will reportedly not be delayed. However, there are discussions that a shorter format will be deployed and the initial games will be played in empty stadiums. The NFL is yet to confirm any of the rumours.

