British GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After an outstanding start to the 2022 season, F1 is headed to the British Grand Prix this weekend for Round 10 in the calendar. With six consecutive wins for Red Bull Racing heading into Silverstone this weekend, Max Verstappen (5 wins) and the rest of the team would be buzzing full of confidence.

As a result of this dominance, the team now leads Ferrari by 76 points in the Constructors' Championship, while the Dutchman leads his teammate Sergio Perez by 46 points in the Drivers' Championship. However, coming into this weekend, Red Bull Racing have not looked as quick as before in the first two practice sessions so far, suggesting that Ferrari could get the better of them.

With there being a real possibility of a comeback from the Scuderia, this race weekend promises to be an interesting one. For fans wondering how to watch the British GP, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch F1 2022 race weekends live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the British GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. Qualifying will commence live at 7:30 PM on Saturday, July 2.

Welcome to qualifying day of the #BritishGP! 🤩



The gang is all here, and we're super excited 🙌



British GP qualifying live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the British GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Qualifying will take place live from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, July 2.

How to watch British GP live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Canadian GP 2022 qualifying live, which will begin at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, July 2.