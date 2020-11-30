Browns Coach Callie Brownson Makes History, Becomes 1st Woman To Coach NFL Position Group

Months ago, the Cleveland Browns hired six coaches to their team, meant to be a part of their diversity program. This initiative by the team included Callie Brownson, the Browns female coach who is set to make NFL history soon. Originally hired as the Browns chief of staff in January, she became the first full-time female coach in the team's history.

Callie Brownson to replace coach Drew Petzing to coach NFL position group

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson is making history today.



She’s becoming the first woman to coach an NFL position group, replacing Browns TE coach Drew Petzing, who’s with his wife after they had a child 🙌 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/UV0cGRtoZ5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

As per a statement released by the Cleveland Browns, Brownson is said to debut as the first woman to coach a position group during the NFL's regular-season game (vs Jacksonville Jaguars). According to reports, Brownson will take up the role of the Browns' tight end coach. Petzing is away with his wife, who gave birth to their first child on Saturday morning (EST).

As per head coach Kevin Stefanski, Brownson is outstanding. "I could not be more impressed," he said. He added that eventually, Brownson wants to "work her way onto the offensive or defensive side". Back then, she was their chief of staff.

He even explained the role, which requires "anything and everything". He assured everyone that Brownson has made it and will have a big role with the franchise.

"She is going to be able to touch each area of this building and keep me on track, but I just think she is somebody that is always trying to learn so making sure she is in every meeting with me and just learning," he explained, adding that he could not be more impressed with her.

.@CalBrown17 making 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🙌



Callie is set to be the first woman to coach a position group in an NFL game as she fills in for our TEs coach Drew Petzing! pic.twitter.com/U0Fb6XRBka — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020

Brownson was described as a "go-getter", which helped her rise in the profession. Someone who is self-motivated, Brown has spoken about the job being difficult at times, aware of the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated field. During an earlier interview, Brownson spoke about the future, saying it is difficult to predict something like becoming a head coach.

Callie Brownson wife, earlier jobs and education

As of now, Brownson is reportedly single, though her personal life is kept private. Studying at the Mount Vernon High School, she grew up watching the NFL with her father and even played softball as the football team did not allow women to play. Previously, she was the offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth.

(Image credits: AP)