BSF Troops Felicitate Olympic Silver Medalist Saikom Mirabai Chanu

On Saturday, July 31, Border Security Forces (BSF) felicitated Saikom Mirabai Chanu over winning a silver medal in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. During Mirabai's visit to CI Post Damodar located near her native Village Nongpok Kakching under Sawombung Sub division and Imphal East Dist of Manipur, she was felicitated by Seema Praharis. She spent some time with troops of 182 Bn BSF.

Manipur CM assures job for Mirabai Chanu

Following the spectacular win of Mirabai Chanu at the Tokyo Olympics, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore and assured that the government will provide her a job suitable to her.

Speaking on Mirabai's earlier job role as a ticket inspector in the Indian Railways, Manipur CM had said, “You no longer have to be a ticket checking inspector in the railways”.

He had further informed, "Rs 1 crore is set aside for you. You will get it on arrival in Imphal. Besides the plum job will be of an officer’s rank”.

On July 27, the Chief Minister received Olympian Chanu at the Imphal airport. A lot of people had turned up at the airport as she was escorted out by heavily guarded police personnel.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal

Mirabai Chanu scripted history as she won silver in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category and finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. The weightlifter started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. On the other hand, her competitor, Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt. However, Mirabai Chanu in her second attempt stepped up her ante and lifted 87kg while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

Earlier on July 26, Mirabai Chanu in a video posted on her official Twitter handle, said, "Yesterday, I won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and therefore, I wish to dedicate this to all the citizens of India and am also thankful for the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes. It is because of them that I could win a medal. I wish to thank them all. Jai Hind!".

(Image credit: @BSF_INDIA/TWITTER)