Bubba Watson Net Worth 2021, Richard Mille Watch Price, Golf Career And Personal Life

Golf star Bubba Watson turned up to the final day of practice ahead of the PGA Championship wearing a pair of £170 Air Jordan 4 pink classic trainers. The 42-year-old dropped a hint about his choice of shoes via his social media on Tuesday, leaving fans on social media ecstatic. Here's a look at Bubba Watson's net worth, personal life details and his Richard Mille watch that is worth a small fortune.

Bubba Watson Jordans leave fans on social media elated

Earlier on Tuesday, Watson shared a video of him unboxing the Air Jordan 4 golf trainers and suggested he was going to wear them out on the course. Alongside the clip, he said, "I don't think you all are ready for these this week." Fans on social media were left in awe of Watson's new cleats and surely enough, his choice of shoes caught the attention of spectators on the final day of practice.

Watson has played 14 events this season and has made the cut in 11 of them. He’s yet to miss a cut since the 2021 Players Championship and achieved a T26 finish at the 2021 Masters. While Watson has never won the PGA Championship in his career, he’d be hoping to put on a good show at The Ocean Course this year.

Bubba Watson watch price: Golf star has Richard Mille watch worth small fortune

In 2014, Swiss watchmaking brand, Richard Mille, introduced a new $825,000 RM 38-01, a mechanical tourbillon watch with a titanium case designed just for Watson. Only 50 were made. Beyond the style that the Richard Mille watches are known for, the most striking feature of the 38-01 is a g-sensor on the face that is capable of measuring the g-force of Watson's swing up to 20 Gs.

It is believed that Watson has a few Richard Millie watches and he has been wearing them in tournaments since 2011.

Bubba Watson net worth details and golf career

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Bubba Watson is worth a whopping $30 million. Watson turned pro in 2003 and went on to earn over $1 million in his rookie year. He has since gone on to earn roughly $24 million in tournament winnings during his golf career so far, winning two Masters Tournaments (2012 and 2014). Off the course, Bubba earns around $3-$5 million per year from endorsements.

Bubba Watson wife and kids: Golf star's personal life details

Watson is married to Angela Watson, a Canadian whom he met at Georgia while he was on the golf team and she was on the women's basketball team. They were married in September 2004.

Unable to have a child naturally, various family issues, including the illness and death of Watson's father in 2010, kept them from attempting to adopt until 2011–12. In March 2012, one week after a potential adoption fell through at the last moment, Watson and his wife adopted a one-month-old baby boy named Caleb. In late 2014, the Watsons adopted a baby girl.

Image Credits - Bubba Watson Instagram