Tokyo Olympics: Germany's Johannes Vetter Takes U-turn After Underestimating Neeraj Chopra

His own shock exit from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 notwithstanding, German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter has said he was happy for his good friend Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a history-making gold in the men's javelin throw final on Saturday.

Notably, Chopra had to overcome a tough opponent in the form of a very accomplished javelin thrower Johannes Vetter from Germany, and he achieved the feat in style. Vetter showcased a dismal performance to finish ninth.

Tokyo Olympics: Johannes Vetter lauds Neeraj Chopra

"He (Neeraj) is a really talented guy, always really friendly. I am happy for him," said Vetter, who has a personal best of 97.76m, after his stunning exit from the event. "He (Neeraj) has another blocking technique as he showed in the qualification. He did a great job," Vetter added.

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra proves Johannes Vetter wrong

Earlier this year, Johannes Vetter had said Chopra will find it difficult to beat him at the Tokyo Olympics despite his ability to throw far. Interestingly, the German athlete couldn't even finish inside the top 3 in the men's javelin throw final. Vetter failed to qualify for the top 8 after the initial three attempts, where he registered 82.52m as his best throw.

"He (Chopra) threw good throws twice this year. Above 86m in Finland (86.79m at the Kuortane Games). If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far. But he has to fight with me. I am looking to throw over 90m in Tokyo, so it will be tough for him to beat me," Vetter had said during a media interaction organised by World Athletics.

Vetter currently holds the second-best throw of all-time, 97.76m in Chorzow.

The 28-year-old German had come into the Olympics as a hot favourite for gold, having thrown 90m plus on seven occasions between April and June but he was shockingly eliminated on the day when it mattered the most.

(with PTI inputs)