Canadian GP Main Race Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US And UK?

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have had the perfect start to the Canadian Grand Prix weekend as they followed last weekend's win in Baku with a fantastic pole position in Montreal on Saturday. The Dutchman clocked in a staggering lap time of 1m 21.299s, finishing a full 0.645s clear of the chasing pack, which was headed by Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Sunday's race promises to be an enthralling one as reigning champion, Verstappen, will have a new challenger on the front row in double world champion Fernando Alonso, who has not had a front-row start since the 2012 German Grand Prix. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting race, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Canadian GP main race live streaming details.

How to watch F1 2022 races live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Canadian GP 2022 main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The race will commence live at 11:30 PM on Sunday, June 19.

Canadian GP main race live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Canadian GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The race will take place live from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM BST on Sunday, June 19.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix main race live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Canadian GP 2022 main race live, which will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 19.