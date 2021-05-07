Carlos Sainz Girlfriend: Who Is Ferrari's Spanish Racer Dating?

Carlos Sainz has struggled to deliver top performances ever since he switched from McLaren to Ferrari ahead of the 2021 season. After three races so far, the Spanish driver is in eighth place in the F1 Driver's Championship with 14 points. However, with his home race set to take place this weekend, he will hope for a better result. Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, here is a look at Carlos Sainz girlfriend and other details of the Spanish driver.

Carlos Sainz girlfriend

Carlos Sainz Jr is understood to be in a relationship with Isabel Hernaez. Both Sainz and Hernaez have kept their relationship as private as possible and so it is not known as to when and how the pair first met and began dating. As per F1 photographer and blogger Kym Illman, Isabel Hernaez is from Madrid and holds a bachelor's degree in Bilingual Journalism. She currently works as a press officer in the fashion industry.

While Hernaez's Instagram does not feature any pictures of her and Sainz together, she has posted a number of pictures from Grand Prix weekends where she has been in attendance. Some of her pictures from the past Spanish Grand Prix can be seen below. In the second image, she seems to be sitting amidst the McLaren team and supposedly supporting Sainz during his days at the British outfit.

Carlos Sainz Jr net worth

According to reports, Carlos Sainz has a staggering net worth of $6 million and an annual salary of $8 million. Most of Carlos Sainz Jr net worth can be attributed to his earnings from F1 and his endorsements. The Spaniard's primary sponsor is Estrella Galicia while other sponsors include PlayStation and Shiseido Men.

Carlos Sainz Jr career graph

Carlos Sainz Jr career began in 2015 with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) alongside Max Verstappen. After spending three years within the Red Bull circle, he was recruited by Renault (now Alpine) towards the end of the 2017 season. After a year with the French manufacturer, he joined McLaren in 2019 before moving to Ferrari in 2021.

Carlos Sainz F1 top moments

Carlos Sainz F1 career seems to have improved significantly as the years have gone by as he has moved from struggling to finish in the points in 2015 to regularly fighting for podium finishes in 2020. At the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz qualified a stunning third behind the dominant Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. He went on to have his best race finish of second and only missed the race win by 0.4 seconds from Pierre Gasly.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.