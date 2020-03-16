Centre Comes To Football Expert Novy Kapadia's Aid; Hands Over Rs 4 Lakh For Medical Needs

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to eminent football expert Novy Kapadia for his medical needs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Following up with MHRD for his pension. The provisions of DUW Fund have been tweaked to benefit more people." He added that the Narendra Modi government is committed to assist those who have served Indian sports.

'He has been confined to a wheelchair'

Kapadia who taught English at SGTB Khalsa College in Delhi for over 41 years has been suffering from motor neuron disease which restricts his ability to move. In February, a section of teachers had alleged that he is not being able to avail pension benefits. Executive Council member Rajesh Jha claimed that the Delhi University had meted out "shabby" treatment to Kapadia, who has served it for more than 40 years.

"In a sudden turn of events, he has been confined to a wheelchair and bed for life. Delhi University is sitting over a bunch files relating to pensionary benefits of superannuated teachers," Jha said. Kapadia is one such victim of "apathy" and indifference, and has been denied regular pension since he retired almost two years ago, Jha alleged. "His critical medical condition owing to autoimmune disorder has rendered him partially disabled and confined him to the four walls of the small rented apartment," Jha said.

'Don't lose spirit, keep focussing on training'

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing all sports activities to a halt in the country, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the athletes to not lose spirit and keep working hard to stay battle-ready for competitions.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 6,000 lives and infected close to 160,000 people worldwide, has led to the cancellation or postponement of all sporting events across the globe. "Due to coronavirus, sporting events and competitions are postponed temporarily but I appeal all our athletes not to lose the spirit, keep practising and focus on your training," Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

(With agency inputs)