Charles Leclerc Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend And F1 Career So Far

From being F2 champion in 2017 Charles Leclerc has come a long way in the three seasons he has competed in F1. The Monegasque began his F1 career in Sauber, a team affiliated with Ferrari, in 2018 before making a dream move to Ferrari the year after. Ever since Leclerc made his move to Ferrari his performance have been nothing short of impressive. Here is information about Charles Leclerc girlfriend, his net worth and his F1 career so far at Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc net worth: Charles Leclerc salary at Ferrari

According to celebritynetworth.com, Charles Leclerc has a staggering net worth of $12 million. Most of Charles Leclerc net worth can be attributed to his whopping $10 million per year salary at Ferrari. The Monegasque was sponsored by Richard Mille in his junior days before grabbing lucrative endorsements with luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani in 2020.

Charles Leclerc girlfriend

Charles Leclerc is understood to be in a relationship with Charlotte Sine after ending his previous relationship with Giada Gianni sometime in 2019. Sine is a model and Instagram influencer from Monaco and is the daughter of Emmanuel Sine, the general manager of the Société des Bains de Mer. Société des Bains de Mer is regarded as the oldest entertainment company in the principality.

According to rumours, Leclerc and Sine have known each other for some time and it is believed that the young model is a friend of Gianni, who helped the two meet each other. Sine was born on September 19, 1999, and speaks French, English and Italian. Meanwhile, Leclerc is still believed to maintain a good relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Charles Leclerc Ferrari career so far

Ever since Charles Leclerc Ferrari move was confirmed in 2019, the Monegasque driver has not disappointed the Italian outfit as he has delivered impressive performances time and time again. In the 2019 F1 season, Leclerc took seven pole positions and two race wins, including a win for Ferrari at their home race in Monza. As a result of such impressive performances, Leclerc finished the Driver's Championship in fourth place in 2019 in his very first year with the team.

Meanwhile, the 2020 season was extremely disappointing as Leclerc failed to win any race and finished the Driver's Championship in eighth place. However, it is important to note that Leclerc was not at fault for the poor performances as the Ferrari just did not have the pace to challenge their rivals. Meanwhile, Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel finished the Driver's Championship in thirteenth place in the same season.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.