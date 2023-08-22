'I Got Some Food Poisoning': Praggnanandhaa And Carlsen Share Thoughts From Chess WC Final

Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa have settled out for a draw in the first game of the Chess World Cup final in Baku, Azerbaijan. The 18 year old defeated world number 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal while Carlsen had his easy against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov in the other semifinal. Both the player decided to call it a draw after 35 moves.

Magnus Carlsen reveals he had a food poisoning during the Chess World Cup

Carlsen has been mooted as the favourite but given the 18 year old Indian's recent performances the Norwegian wouldn't really underestimate his opponent. Praggnanandhaa also defeated US grand master Hikaru Nakamura on his way to the final and world number 3 Fabiano Caruana was the latest casualty.

After the game, Carlsen revealed he had a food poisoning which did have a effect on his game. Magnus Carlsen: "Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."

R Praggnanandhaa insisted he will try to make a fresh start

Praggnanandhaa also reflected on his game. "It'll be a fight. He'll definitely push very hard. I'll try to rest and come fresh, I think that's the best I can do." He further added, "13... Rb8, I felt I should have something there. But maybe this position is just solid and I don't have anything. What I played there was not the best try but I could not find anything."

The match will now continue on Wednesday and Praggnanandhaa will be with black pieces while the 32 year old Norwegian will try to gain control with white.