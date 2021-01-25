Chiefs Vs Bills Score: Patrick Mahomes Leads Kansas City To Second Consecutive Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes brushed off concerns of concussion and an injured toe after the 25-year-old led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl clash. The star quarterback was in fine form in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, helping them to a 38-24 win. Kansas City Chiefs will now take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Chiefs vs Bills score: Patrick Mahomes' heroics help Kansas City to consecutive Super Bowl games

Patrick Mahomes put on a show for the Chiefs, as he led Kansas City's stunning comeback after they went down in the first quarter. The Bills, who had surprised one and all with their late postseason run, began in fine fashion, going 9-0 up in the first quarter after the hosts made some costly mistakes. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes, however, recovered quickly, with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce playing the perfect supporting acts in what turned out to be a complete rout.

Andy Reid's side went on a scoring spree registering 21 straight points, to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish, as the Bills faltered after their initial promise. The comeback was particularly impressive against the Bills, who had won eight straight games, including seven by at least 10 points. Meanwhile, it was the Chiefs fourth straight postseason game with a run of at least 21 consecutive points, including their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, with most of it to favourite targets, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The duo became the first in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason. Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill added nine catches for 172 yards. The Chiefs would hope that the trio can continue their rich vein of form when they make the trip to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

NFL live scores: Bucs vs Chiefs Super Bowl clash

Patrick Mahomes and co. will now take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Bucs won their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times and Kansas City had lost five straight games before a 27-24 win in Tampa on November 29. Tom Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

(Image Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs Instagram)