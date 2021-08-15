Last Updated:

China Declaring Itself Winner Of Tokyo Olympics; Fudges Medal Tally By Adding Taiwan & Co

As per the Olympics' official website, China is at the second position with a total of 88 medals, while the USA is at the top of the table with 113 medal count

As the Tokyo Olympics is done and dusted, with the USA on the top of the medal tally by winning a total of 113 medals, China has refused to accept the final verdict of the IOC. Going by the reports of Daily Mail UK, China has declared itself the winner of the Tokyo Olympics despite the Olympics' official website showing the USA on top.

As per the Olympics' official website, China is at the second position with a total of 88 medals (38 Gold, 32 Silver, and 18 Bronze), while the USA is at the top with a total of 113 medals (39 Gold, 41 Silver, and 33 Bronze). 

Images circulating on Chinese social media which have also been shown by Chinese state-run media allegedly show an altered medal count wherein China is the winner of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. As per reports, China has added the medal counts of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau to itself in an effort to claim it is the winner.  

After adding the medal counts of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, China shows an altered medal tally with 42 gold, 37 silver, and 27 bronze for a total 106 medals. Notably, the top team of the Olympics is determined by the number of Gold medals won.

Medal Count As Per Olympics- 

 (Image: Olympics.Com)

China and Taiwan at the Olympics

Taiwan has been competing under the name of ‘Chinese Taipei’ since the 1984 Olympic Games despite a long political battle for recognition with the mainland. The controversy regarding the political status of Taiwan which is also known as the 'Taiwan Issue' is a result of the Chinese Civil War and the subsequent split of China into the two present-day self-governing entities. However, China's threat to its neighbors like Taiwan and territories like Hong Kong often comes into the spotlight.

Netizens react to China's altering medal count

Earlier, China censored broadcasting Taiwan's entry into the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. As per ABC journalist Bang Xiao, the Chinese citizens watching the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony fumed at Tencent after it cut the 'Chinese Taipei' Taiwan's team off and replaced the content with a short standup comedy clip. 

(Image Credits: AP)

