Christian Horner's Net Worth 2021, Salary And Red Bull F1 Team Association

Christian Horner, who is currently the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, began his career in motorsport as a racing driver. Horner began his F1 managerial career in 2005, the same year he joined the Red Bull family. Since his arrival, the Milton Keyes outfit has achieved tremendous amounts of success. Here is a deeper look into the Christian Horner Red Bull Racing career and the Christian Horner net worth 2021.

Christian Horner Red Bull Racing career

Ever since Christian Horner hung his boots as a racing driver in 1999, he has seen an upward graph in his management career. Horner began his career at Arden in the FIA 3000 season and in his very second year his team won three races and finished second in the championship. He also led his Arden team to win the Team Championship in 2002 before leading the time to defend the title in the next season.

In 2004, Christian Horner demonstrated interest in joining F1 by entering into discussions with Eddie Jordan to buy the Jordan Grand Prix team. However, after these negotiations fell through, in November 2004 Red Bull purchased the Jaguar F1 Team (renamed to Red Bull Racing after) and appointed Horner to head the team in January 2005. This appointment made Horner the youngest team principal at the time.

The British boss was impressive from the get-go as under his leadership, the team got off to an excellent start. Drivers David Coulthard and Christian Klien finished fourth and seventh in the opening race of the season and went on to score a total of 34 points as compared to the nine points scored by Jaguar the previous year. Horner also played a crucial role in recruiting Adrian Newey, who was announced as the team's technical officer in November 2005.

Horner's prime success at Red Bull Racing came from 2009 onwards. The team finished second in the 2009 Constructors' Championship with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber finishing second and fourth respectively in the Drivers' Championship. In 2010, Red Bull Racing won the first of their four consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championships with Vettel being crowned the youngest Drivers' Champion. In 2013, Horner led Red Bull Racing to win their fourth consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championships with Vettel winning all the four Drivers' Championships.

Christian Horner net worth 2021: Christian Horner salary at Red Bull Racing

According to sources, Christian Horner reportedly has a net worth of $50 million as of 2021. Most of the Christian Horner net worth 2021 can be attributed to his lucrative salary at Red Bull Racing. The Christian Horner salary at Red Bull Racing is believed to be $10 million annually. Meanwhile, the Red Bull Racing Principal is believed to have no endorsements.

DISCLAIMER: The above Christian Horner net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: redbull.com