CM Punk To Sign Deal With AEW? Former WWE Star In Talks For Contract: Reports

It has been learned that the former WWE Champion CM Punk is reportedly in talks to return to pro wrestling not as a commentator or broadcaster but as an in-ring performer. CM Punk was last seen in the (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring as an active performer back in early 2014.

In fact, the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble turned out to be his final on-screen appearance. He had made his presence in the 30-man battle royal but failed to go all the way after being eliminated by Kane. The event was won by the returning Dave Batista who eliminated the then face of the company Daniel Bryan to be the last man standing in the ring.

Is CM Punk returning to AEW?

As per the latest reports from Fightful Select, the controversial superstar has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) about a potential return to the ring. Meanwhile, there has neither been an official confirmation of a contract being signed or a timeline on CM Punk's return as of now.

Meanwhile, reports also state that the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' had a discussion with AEW in the past and that they were kind of keen to rope him as well. But, it is said that CM Punk had demanded a phenomenal amount and the deal was called off.

Can CM Punk return to WWE?

After leaving WWE in 2014 under mysterious circumstances, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on an episode of 'WWE Backstage'. The Chicago-based wrestler made his comeback in the final moments of the show when Renee Young announced his return. Punk’s entrance music “Cult of Personality by Living Colour” filled the room and other hosts were left in shock.

CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks had reportedly parted ways with the WWE after the Royal Rumble 2014 due to his differences with the company's Chairman Vince McMahon. It is rumored that Phil Brooks decided to move on in after the very first pay-per-view of 2014 because of a disagreement over how he was being utilized and the fact that he was dealing with injuries.