Kyle Shanahan Agrees Massive Six-year Contract Extension With 49ers, Rakes In Big Bucks

Kyle Shanahan has been one of the guiding lights for the San Francisco 49ers since his appointment as head coach in 2017. The former University of Texas wide receiver has been one of the most sought after coaches in the NFL as he guided the 49ers to the 2019 NFL Super Bowl last season. Although the 49ers failed to outplay Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they still did an impressive job in winning the NFC division. The 49ers have moved quickly to secure the future of Kyle Shanahan on a long-term basis by getting him to sign a six-year contract extension which keeps him in San Francisco till 2025.

Also Read | Kyle Shanahan contract details, Kyle Shanahan salary: Report

Kyle Shanahan contract details

Kyle Shanahan's speech after winning NFC Championship

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline, protests, NFL's reaction and present career standing

Kyle Shanahan contract details, Kyle Shanahan salary

Coach Kyle Shanahan pens six-year contract extension with 49ers

Also Read | Michael Thomas helps raise $2.3 million to clear medical debt in New Orleans

In 2019, Kyle Shanahan was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular-season record and a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. According to reports, Kyle Shanahan signed a six-year $21 million contract with San Francisco. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this new contract “makes Shanahan one of the NFL’s five highest-paid head coaches.” This means that Shanahan stands to make at last $9 million per year as part of his new contract.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes has his say on Drew Brees' controversial statement on national anthem

Kyle Shanahan contract details, Kyle Shanahan salary

Is Kyle Shanahan the highest paid NFL coach?

While Kyle Shanahan is not the highest paid NFL coach, that spot is occupied by New England Patriots boss Bill Belichik, who earns $12 million a year. Previously, Shanahan was an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans. Kyle Shanahan broke into the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004 where he served as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons (2004-05) but his first coaching experience came as a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2003.

Also Read | Pete Carroll reveals regret at not signing Colin Kaepernick for Seahawks back in 2016

Image Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers Instagram