Cole Tucker Net Worth: How Much Does The Pittsburg Pirates Star Make In The MLB?

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker became the talk of the town of social media after he confirmed his relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens. In honour of Valentine's Day, Tucker took to Instagram to make it official with Hudgens. Netizens have now been curious to know more about the MLB star's net worth and personal life details.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens confirm relationship on Valentine's Day

On November 22, 2020, Tucker and Hudgens were spotted together outside Canyon Country store in LA. Paparazzi captured the two holding hands, laughing and enjoying themselves on the night out. Earlier that day, Hudgens took to Instagram to tease her followers that she had a "Date Night". Now, three months later, Tucker and Hudgens have officially confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Valentine's Day.

Tucker posted an image of himself and Hudgens and captioned the post, "Happy V Day".

Cole Tucker net worth details and salary

According to reports from The Squander, Tucker's net worth in 2020 was between $3 million and $4 million. This was up from a reported $2 million in 2018. The majority of his career earnings have come from his career as a baseball player. The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped up Tucker in the first round, with the 24th overall selection, of the 2014 Major League Baseball draft.

In June 2014, he signed a bonus worth $1,800,000 and spent the rest of the year with the Gulf Coast League Pirates. In 2019, he made his MLB debut for the Pittsburg Pirates against the San Franciso Giants. Reports claim that Tucker earns around $575,000 per year. Cole also has over 70K followers on Instagram.

Cole Tucker personal life and family

Tucker was born in Arizona on July 3, 1996, to an African-American father and a white mother. He also has two younger brothers and one of them, Carson, was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

Cole attended Mountain Pointe High School and while growing up supported his hometown team, the Arizona Diamondbacks. He played for the United States national baseball team in the 2013 U-18 Baseball World Cup and then committed to play college baseball at the University of Arizona.

