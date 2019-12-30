Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe Among The Most Influential Sports Persons Of The Decade

It's been an exhilarating decade for sports. Storylines were written, titles were won and social issues were brought to the fore in the last 10 years in sports. Here's a look at some of the most influential sports personalities of the decade.

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick took a stand, or rather a knee three years ago. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a stand against police brutality and racial discrimination. While that stand cost him his career in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick's resolve stood firm despite backlash from the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The fact that Colin Kaepernick received backing from the likes of Nike, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and other athletes is a victory in itself.

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe became a household name when she shot to fame after the 2019 Women's World Cup. However, Megan Rapinoe made good use of her newfound fame. The USA star led her teammates to sue the US Soccer Federation in order to gain equal pay.

Megan Rapinoe and her team also declared in advance that they would not visit the White House when they won the World Cup. Throughout her career, the USA star has also stood up for LGBTQ rights, thus cementing her name as one of the most influential sports personalities of the decade.

Thank you LUNA Bar for taking action by closing one of our pay gaps and showing us that equality can’t wait for someday #ad #SomedayIsNow @LUNAbar pic.twitter.com/ST1vC0GGc2 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 26, 2019

Andy Murray

The Rio Olympics in 2016 provided the tennis world with one of the most memorable bites in the fight against sexism. In Rio, Andy Murray was interviewed by a broadcaster who began by congratulating Murray on becoming “the first person ever to win two Olympic tennis gold medals”.

Andy Murray, mindful of the achievements of the Williams sisters duly pointed out the error in the broadcaster's statement. “I think Venus and Serena have won about four each,” Andy Murray replied, prompting praise from tennis fans for reminding the broadcaster of the Williams sisters’ tennis prowess.

Caster Semenya

Last year, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issued a bizarre new rule that required female runners whose bodies produce high levels of testosterone to take medication to lower those levels. Two-time Olympic Games gold medallist and athletics star Caster Semenya reportedly has a condition that makes her body produce a higher level of testosterone. Naturally, Caster Semenya appealed against the rule.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against her, which meant that she would not be allowed to participate in women's track events unless she lowered her testosterone levels with medication. After a long, drawn-out legal battle, Semenya' fight for her rights led to a Nike video in which she spoke about acceptance, self-love and respecting people for who they are, proclaiming "I'm one kind of an athlete. I run my own race. It's all about me."

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua's bout with Wladimir Klitschko was witnessed by over 90,000 people at Wembley. While UFC may have made more headlines than boxing this decade, Anthony Joshua held his ground with some conviction. Anthony Joshua wrestled the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles this decade, taking back the heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in the 'Clash on the Dunes' bout in Diriyah earlier this year.